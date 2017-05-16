Grand County real estate transactions | SkyHiNews.com

Transactions from May 7 to May 13.

Columbine Lake Lot 17, Block 5 – Carolyn Anderson to Carolyn L Anderson Living Trust, $500

Granby 2nd Block 6, Lots 8,9,10 – H2 Properties Inc to Brian Wallendorf, $237,500

Village at Wildhorse Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot E79 – Patricia A Derrick Trust to Edward Weber, $463,250

Granby 2nd Block 7, Lots 20,21 – Harold Jaeke to Richard Kittler, $30,000

Clubhouse Cabins & Village at Saddle Ridge Lot C8 — Darin and Anna Aldrich to Earl and Correen Jones, $680,000

Cabin Village Lot 14 – Tim and Shawn Misner to Brian and Gaylen Matzen, $120,000

Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 2, Block 9 – Garrett Hoffmann to Bridget and Carol Arthur, Thomas and Mary Jo Stewart, $520,000

Beaver Village Flg #2, Bldg 3, Unit 104 – Aaron and Erin Cole, William and Joni Kitching to Zachary and Kylie Crandall, Erika Edwards and Michael Friedberg, $258,500

Eitemiller-Evers Outright Exemption Lot 7 – Ronald and Karissa Gagnon to Ammerman Properties LLC, $639,000

Crestview Place Condominiums Unit A309 – Cynthia Haig to Lee Harwell, $280,000

Scanloch Subdivision Block 1, Lots 5,6; Scanloch Subdivision Block 2, Lots 10,11,12 – Harry and Lucie Kottcamp to Bryan and Deborah Ezzell, $868,150

Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 8, Unit 4 – Peter and Christine Tolen to Matthew and Rebecca Winegar, $245,500

Gorewood First Filing Lot 36 – Paula Ohri and Chris Chamberlain to Eric and Debra Johnson, $325,000

Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 2, Lot 28 – Grand Park Homes LLC to Maurizio Howard, $475,800

Trailhead Lodges Lodge 4, Unit 433 – Robert and Kimberly Feehs to James and Sheri Zasowski, $524,000

Ridge, Meadow Ridge-Needleseye Unit 1 – Christopher and Cheray McLaughlin to Lance and Laura Fitzsimmons, $420,000

Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 8, Unit 14 – Robert and Jo Ann Jones to Bradley and Bowanne Hansen, $246,000

Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 31, Block 12 – Jean Marie Law and Barbara Gardner to American Property Investments LLC, $13,250

TRT 16 SECS 15,22,23 Partial Legal – See Documents – Patricia Braun to William and Lynette Swope, $220,000

Gudgel Subdivision TRT 19; Lot 4 SEC 6 TWP 3N R 75W Partial Legal – See Document – Terry and Jonathan Nugent to Robert and Pamela Utesch, $399,000

Lost Ranch Subdivision TRT 6 – Daniel and Frances Carson to James Lynch and Adina Musselman, $215,000

Base Camp One Condos Unit 403R – Matthew and Tara Leman to Nathan and Stephanie Vaughn, Tod and Catherine Weachter, $312,000

Pole Creek Meadows Lot 25, Block 1 — Jeffrey and A Joyce Jackson to Matthew Bollig, $130,000

Sun River Drive Garage Condos Unit 4 – Norman Larkins to Ear 2 Ear Photo Booths LLC, $25,000

Lemmon Lodge Lot 2 – James and Mary Lane to William and Wendy Goulding, $325,000

Granby 2nd Block 12, Lots 1,2 – Brian Wilson and Rachel Faria to Jeffrey and Heather Walker, $257,000