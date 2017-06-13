Grand County real estate transactions | SkyHiNews.com

Grand County real estate transactions from June 4 to June 10, 2017.

Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 2, Lot 30 — Grand Park Homes LLC to Jeffrey and Faye Wysong, $482,507

Gore City Addn to Kremmling Lot 18; Gore City Addn to Kremmling Lot 19 Partial Legal — See Document — Ruby Kessler to New Direction IRA Inc, Eugene T Bellavance DCDT IRA and Elizabeth C DCDT IRA, $184,500

Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 2, Lot 32 — Grand Park Homes LLC to Deborah Buhayar, $496,176

Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit 428 — David and Niki Covalt to Dawn Dewey and Michael Rice, $57,000

Granby 2nd Block 11, Lots 28,29,30,31,32 — Timothy Johnson to David and Cindy Henderson, $335,000

East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 91 — Theresa D'Ardenne to Lawrence and Nancy Gallegos, $595,000

Big Horn Park Filing #1, Lot 32 — Richard Goben to Augi and Grace Bohall, $84,000

Snowblaze Bldg C, Condo Unit 22 — Charles Ridley and Carrie Paulson to Matthew and Natalie Smart, $287,000

Sawmill Station Townhomes Unit 9B — Janie Kidd to Michael and Susan Morroni, $419,900

Granby Ranch Filing 10, Lot 50 — Anti Aging Yoga LLC to Lisa Shelley, $115,000

Fall Valley Estates II Subd Ex Lot 2 — Patricia Jacques and Cynthia Robbins to John and Lynn Henley, $537,000

SEC 35 TWP 2N R 79W Partial Legal — See Document — Russell Revocable Trust to Kyle and Julianne Sanders, $320,000

Alpenglo Condominiums Unit 1 — Ronald and Marlys Tibboel to Gerald and Tara Clemens, $390,000

Silversage Subdivision Lot 14, Block 3 — Randy Weller and Kara Huyler to Harold Saltz, $445,000

Timber Ridge Condo Unit B, Bldg 1 — Kathleen and John McKenna Jr to Luke and Lindsey Cannon, Patricia Smith, $354,000

SEC 30 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal — See Document — David Cook to Neil and Katherine Broome, $335,000

Columbine Lake Block 4, Lots 11,12 — William and Barbara Heffron to Susanne Nichol, Barbara and Louis Halsell Jr, $449,000

Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Bldg 1 & 2, Unit 2321 — Jesus and Eve Verastegui to Christopher Livermont, $280,000

Mason Stewart Outright Exempt TRT 15 — US Bank National Association to Bobbie and Edward Carney, $925,000

Alpine Park Subdivision Block 3, Lots 25,26 — The Neal and Lillian Muldoon Joint Revocable Trust to Gregory Brown, $28,000

Sun River Townhomes Lot 1 — David and Lynne Anderson to James and Alida Bakarich, $296,000

Sun River Drive Garage Condos Unit 2 — Norman Larkins to Andrew Brumenschenkel, $23,000

Pole Creek Ranch Sub Exemption TRT 1 — Thomas and Karen Giblin to LKIJ Trust, $840,000

Spruce Ridge Townhomes Unit 9 — Steven and Suzanne Goodspeed to Bjorn Thorsland, $459,000

Stillwater Estates Lot 40 — 97 CR 4106 LLC to Randy Carlson, $559,000

Granby Ranch Filing 5 First Administrative Plat Lot 25 — Stephen and Lisha Curtis to Brian and Kim Rober, $369,000

Ranch Creek Ranch Subdivision Lot 1 — Athenix Technology LLC to John Blood and Stacy Trent, $239,000

Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 28, Block 12 — Jean Marie Law and Barbara Gardner to American Property Investments LLC, $9,000

Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 29, Block 12 — Jean Marie Law and Barbara Gardner to American Property Investments LLC, $9,000

Grand Estates Sub Exempt Lot 3 — Grand Investments LLC to Ryan and Whitney Herzog, $108,000

Columbine Lake Addition Lot 2, Block 15 — Sean Holamon to Lorena and Russell Czerwinski Jr, $258,000

