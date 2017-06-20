Grand County Real Estate Transactions | SkyHiNews.com

Transactions from June 11 to June 17

South Shore Place Lot 6 – Matthew D Hall Living Trust to J Paul and Jennifer Elliott, $1,544,500

Hot Sulphr Springs 1st Addn Block 10, Lots 4,5,6 – Joshua and Maria Shreve to Thomas and Toni Baumgarten, $285,500

Village at Wildhorse Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot E23 – D John Knudson Living Trust to Gelco LLC, $25,000

Columbine Lake Lot 8, Block 9 – Lara and Paula Preston to Stephen and Kristen Alix, $365,000

Slopeside Village Unit 4, Bldg A – Stanley and Margery Johnson to James and Allison Tolson, $622,000

Granby Block 3, Lots 19,20,21 – John Treiber to Thomas and Stephanie Hawkinson, Ella Miller, $237,500

Hot Sulphur Springs Block 13, Lots 1,2 – Kathleen Anders to Octavio and Mayra Ruiz, $17,500

Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit 461 – Christian Tupa to Heather Werth and Darlene Ford, $40,000

SECS 5,6,8,9,10,15,16 TWP 1S R 78W Partial Legal – See Documents – Long Park LLC to John Coors, $7,405,000

SECS 5,6,8,9,10,15,16 TWP 1S R 78W Partial Legal – See Documents – John Coors to The GCRL GST Exempt Trust Under Agreement 01-31-2014, $7,405,000

Kremmling Block 10, Lots 1,3,5,7; Kremmling Block 10, Lot 9 Partial Legal – See Document – Cliffside Pizza Factory and Pub Inc to Grand Adventures LLC, $450,000

Winterstar Condos Unit E2, Bldg E – John Desautels and Martha Kladitis to Kelly Condon, $358,500

Pine Beach Subdivision Hillside Addn Lot 2, Block 3 – Catherine Face to Luke Bakke, $285,000

East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 82 – Rendezvous Colorado LLC, Koelbel Company to Steven and Roclyn Humphrey, Michael Lindstrom, $544,400

East Mountain Filing 9, Lot 14; East Mountain Filing 9, Unit 14G Garage Unit – Rendezvous Homes LLC to Cheryl and Eugene McGowan Jr, $437,666

Miller Subdivision TRTS 15,17,18,19A,19B, 20; SEC 33 TWP 1S R 75W Partial Legal – See Document; SEC 33 TWP 1S R 75W – SREI WPS LLC to Arrow at Winter Park Inc, $2,300,000

Osprey Subdivision TRT 1 – Fannie Mae Federal National Mortgage Association to Brian and Theresa Benjamin, Eric and Abby Nejedly, Michael Wislocki, $265,000

Douglass Minor Sub Lot 11B – Laura and Edward Shade Jr to Tyler Rickenbacher, $185,000

Rabbit Ears Village Subdivision Lot 63 – David and Jenny Krentz to Gregory Hill and Diane Hagihara, $59,000

Lakeview Waterside West Condos As Built Unit 110, Bldg E – Mark and Becky Shapiro to Jamshid Mirzaei, $285,000

Legacy Park Ranch Lot 99 – Christopher and Kelly Wheeler to Jeffrey and Ilene Kahn, $92,000

Pole Creek Valley Subdivision Lot 92 – Debra and Robert Connelly Jr to Christopher Morley and Kristin Smith, $620,000

Great Divide Head Lettuce Colony TRT 53 – T & C Concrete Incorporated to Michael Bilsing, $220,000

Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 2, Lot 14 – Grand Park Homes LLC to Randal and Melinda Vose, $453,505

Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 306, Bldg H – Aspen Meadows Condominiums LLC to Brandon Donovan, $300,000

Ridge Elk Creek Subdivision Lot 1, Block 3 – Thomas and Linda Stanley to Robert and Shelly Miller, $585,000

Rabbit Ears Village Subdivision Lot 139 – Josette Henry to Kevin and Mary McOwen, $39,500

Alpine Park Subdivision Block 5, Lots 80,81,82 – Richard Heitkamp to Abbie Steinbrueck, $311,250

Shadow Mountain Estates Lot 14 – Craig and Cassidy Hogan to Andrew and Aisha Hunt, $375,000

Shadow Mountain Estates Lot 17 – Devin Hotter and Jessica Lefur to Craig and Cassidy Hogan, $479,000

Twin Rivers Condo Unit 8, Bldg Perry – Roy Crawford to Suzanne Cadley, $240,000