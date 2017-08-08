Grand County real estate transactions | SkyHiNews.com

Transactions from July 30 to Aug. 5:

Legacy Park Ranch Lot 19 – Michael and Tracey Shultz to Dog Cabin LLC, $75,000

Pole Creek Valley Subdivision Lot 109 – Bruce and Laura Parker to Edward and Carolyn Capri, $105,000

Sun Song Condo Unit A, Bldg 5 – Mareo and Maylis Torito to Timothy and Lisa Smith, $335,000

Lakota Flg 2, Tract A, Lot 3 – Jeff and Susan Vorpahl to Keith Seiler, $505,000

Lake Forest 1st Addn Subdivision Lot 13, Block 1 – Rhonda Yeager and Lee Traub to Jane Dudson, $170,000

River Run Condominiums Unit 203, Bldg B – Boranco Management LLC to Grazyna and Tadeysz Koczera, $167,500

Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 97 Timeshare 097651 – Hal and Clara Brinson to Lee and Lehte Rubinoff, $500

Cozens Pointe at Grand Park Unit 203, Bldg 1; Cozens Pointe at Grand Park Garage Unit B – Cozens Pointe LLC to Carol and John Bosbyshell Sr, $499,900

Winding River Villa Lot 12, Block 1 – Karla Booth to John and Tyler Piribek, $300,000

Hot Sulphur Springs Block 9, Lots 9,10,11 – Donald and Carolyn Westfall to Harms and Sons Excavating LLC, $30,000

Frosty Acres Lot 28 – David Frame to Daniela and Gervaise Kimm Jr, $600,000

Lakota Park Subdivision Lot 91 – Lakota Park Development Inc to Mary and Robert Lopert $1,277,126

Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 118 Timeshare 118635 – Hal and Clara Brinson to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500

Grand Lake Block 39, Lots 4,5 – Arthur and Vanessa Lloyd to James and Janet Findlater, $290,000

Winter Park Ranch 3rd Filing Lot 18, Block 3 – Abbie Joe Downing Jr Trust to Charles and Rachel Hills, $819,000

Pole Creek Meadows Lot 16, Block 2 – David and Stefanie Feek to Just Holdings LLC, $110,000

Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 9, Unit 2 – Infinity Trust to Lisa and Nicholas Miller, $173,000

Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 16, Block 11 – Michael and Lisa Reed to Keith and Andrea Lewis, $380,000

Village at Wildhorse Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot E36 – Mahin Jalilfar and Farshad Badii to Kristofer and Cynthia Hogan, $25,000

Soda Springs Ranch Filing 2, Unit 30 – Tyler and Marcia Deweese to Barton and Jeanette Lone, $82,000

Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Bldg 1 & 2 Unit 1503 – Carol and Frank Cascio Jr to Alfred and Susan Jackson, $417,500

Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 30, Block 15 – Cornelia and Patrick Reagan Jr to Kent Wehmeyer, $22,600

Vasquez Creek Townhomes Lot 6 – Michael Macinko to JM Properties Inc, $52,000

Grand Country Estates Lot 4 – Kimberly A Griffiths Living Trust and John E Griffiths Living Trust to Gerald and Faythe Freese, $472,750

Columbine Lake Addition Lot 18, Block 14 – Peder and Tonya Dokken to Edward and Delores MacDonald, $55,000

SEC 26 TWP 2N R 80W Partial Legal – See Document – Cindy Sterling and Robert Stacy Jr to Cale and Jessica Smiley, $400,000

Drake Subdivision Exemption Lot 24A Amended Final Plat 1st Amended – The Vicki J Drake Trust to Sandra C Scanlon Revocable Trust and Mary D Petryszyn Revocable Trust, $1,005,000

Eagle Ridge on the Summit-PH 1, Unit 17, Bldg 2 Winterset – Thomas and Carol Kuhne to Anne, Mary and Gary Gatchell, Gregory Greenstreet, $390,000

Hi Country Haus Bldg 21, Unit 16 – Tammy and Harold Owen Jr to Daniel and Amie Jaynes, $287,000

Frosty Acres Lot 27 – Elizabeth Herrick and Milton Kahn to Christopher and Jennifer Meyers, $70,000

Blue Valley Acres Lot 3, Block 1 – Brian and Deborah Lengel to Richard and Shirley Suedkamp, $505,000

Frosty Acres Lot 26 – Elizabeth Herrick to Christopher and Jennifer Meyers, $350,000

Telemark Condominiums Unit 518, Bldg E – Kevin Barron to WPSquared LLC, $259,000

Lakeside at Pole Creek Townhomes Unit 17B – Carol Wolf to James and Heather Adams, $475,000

Kings Crossing Solar Condo Townhomes Unit 18, Bldg 2 – Frederick and Loraine McGinley to Christine Antoun, $332,000

Shadow Mountain Estates 3rd Filing, Lot M34 – Ervin and Connie Graham to SPE #68 LLC, $865,000

Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 23, Block 12 – Hector Galaviz to Robie and Nancy Marten, $479,000

Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 30, Unit 5 – Stuart and Mimi Waida to Gregory Notowitz, $350,000

SEC 32 TWP 2N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Phillip and Roberta Hovermale to Morgan and Stanley Thomas, $264,000

Shadow Park West Condo Unit 10E – Elizabeth and Leslie Higgins to Hashem, Jafar and Minou Goldanloo, $205,000

Granby Ranch Filing 10, Lot 27 – Beau and Christie Goudeau to Wesley and Cheryl Pudwill, $750,000

Heinis Addition to Kremmling Block 4, Lots 4,6,8,10; SEC 7 TWP 1N R 80W Partial Legal – See Document – Jeremy and Dominique Jones to Matthew and Cassey Neubauer, $310,000

Kicking Horse Lodges Unit 303, Bldg 7 – Northstar Granby LLC to Trent and Victoria Becker, $285,000

Lakota Park Subdivision Lot 15 – Frank and Julie Lansville to Stephen and Julie Morrison, $749,900

Granby Ranch Filing 8, Lot 13 – ICYYARD7 LLC to Jeffery Sanchez and Laura Manning, $45,000

Ptarmigan Subdivision Fraser Lot MF14 – John and Leslie Nichols to Beth Nahom, $350,000

Sunset Ridge Filing #2, Lot 2, Block 7 – Juliet Sawyer Trust to Scott and Nicole Silver, $143,420

Granby 2nd Block 7, Lots 14,15,16 – Harold Jaeke to Kyle and Lee Faircloth, $335,000

Blue Valley Acres Unit #2, Lot 15, Block 1 – Thomas and Dianna Bowden to James Lenssen, $75,000

Blue Valley Acres Unit #2, Lot 7, Block 7 – James Lenssen to Steven and Cacey Martin, $420,000

Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Bldg 1 & 2, Unit 2412 – Joseph Hodges Jr to Catherine Dunne, $279,900

Soda Springs Ranch Filing 2, Unit A3, TRT E – Tony and Teresa Burdin to Janet Gamez, $195,000

East Mountain Filing 4, Lot 10 – Douglas and Nancy Clark to David and Suzanne Shapland, $780,000

Shadow Park West Condo V, Unit 13A – Pittman Family Trust to David and Megan Desimone, $193,000

Hideaway Village South #2, Lot 45 – Andrew and Susan Varra to Scott and Heidi Hill, $1,510,000

East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 119 – Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company to Adriana and Brian Carpenter, $570,335

Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 118 Timeshare 118629 – Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Owners Association to Nathaniel and Marisa Hawk, $500