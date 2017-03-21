Grand County real estate transactions from March 12 through March 18 | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Real estate transactions from March 12 through March 18.

Grand Lake Lot 12, Block 10 – Aspen Gates LLC to Gregory and Carey Barnes, $450,000

Alpine Timbers Lot 47 – Lang Holding LLC to Michal Tybus, $145,000

Columbine Lake Lot 12, Block 9 – Harold and Lana Patterson to Joel and Patricia Muller, $650,000

Hideaway Park Block 1, Lots 5,6,7 – Partial Legal – See Documents – 419 Saint Paul LLC, City Ski Rentals LLC to KKPC WP LLC, $1,375,000

Hideaway Park Block 1, Lot 5 – Partial Legal – See Document; Hideaway Park Block 1, Lot 5 Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Easements – Michael and Julie Ray to 419 Saint Paul LLC, City Ski Rentals LLC, $500

Hideaway Park Block 1, Lot 5 – Partial Legal – See Document; Hideaway Park Block 1, Lot 5 Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Easements –419 Saint Paul LLC, City Ski Rental LLC to KKPC WP LLC, $1,125,000

Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 100 Timeshare 100608 – Marcos and Cynthia Echevarria to Cynthia Echevarria, $500

Kicking Horse Lodges Unit 7302, Bldg 7 Palomino – Chris and Marti Perry to William Niccolai and Audrey Aitken, $255,000

Ptarmigan Ridge Townhouses-II, Unit 2 – Raymond Sponder Trust Agreement to Shane and Faith Fugazy, $315,000

Twin Rivers Condo Unit 4, Bldg Nystrom – Michael Abell to Victor Guerrero, $190,500

Elk Run Winter Park Sub Flg 3, Lot 63 – Mary Ann White Revocable Trust to Wynkoop 38 LLC, $152,500

Alpine Timbers II Lot 57 – Snow Fort LLC to Lance Peterson and Lisa Stead, $740,000

East Mountain Filing 4, Lot 22 – Mark and Cheryl Petry to Gordon and Anna Kaye, $675,000

East Mountain Filing 1, Lot 94 – Rendezvous Colorado LLC to Gordon and Paula Stuart, $800,000

Kicking Horse Lodges Unit 301, Bldg 6 – John and Joyce Volp to Matthew and JoAnn Arabasz, $290,000

Daven Haven Cottages FP Unit 31 – James Francis McComb Revocable Trust and Karn Swenson McComb Revocable Trust to Gundula Tournier, $140,000

Antler Ranchettes Lot 20 – Evelyn McKenzie to James, Teri and Brenda Ladtkow, $379,000

Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 24, Unit 7 – Warren and Donna Evleth to Evleth Family Trust, $500

Soda Springs Ranch Filing 2, Unit 3, TRT B – H Darrell and Marilyn Dick to James Kropelnicki, $183,000

Kremmling Block 3, Lots 10,12,14,16 – 310 Highway 40 LLC to Luis Dominguez Gonzalez and Shavahn Romero, $202,000

Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 206, Bldg A – Karl Hill to Joye and Julian Ellis Jr, $210,000

Columbine Lake Block 8, Lots 18,19 – James and Carol Gumpert to James Gumpert Trust and Carol Gumpert Trust, $500

Lakeshore Addition to Shorewood Lot 19, Block 1 – Merlin L Dennis Revocable Trust and Barbara J Dennis Revocable Trust to Yunping XI and Xiaoxin Cui, $640,000

Ptarmigan Lot 66, Block MH – James Dicanio to Josef Soukup and Renata Kostecka, $55,000

Alpine Condo Unit 1 – Anthony and Erin Bradley to William White and Mara Elizabeth Prandi Abrams, $295,000

Reserve at Elkhorn Ridge Subdivision Lot 26 – Scott Gallivan to Gregory and Dana Jones, $362,500

Stillwater Estates Lot 12 – Taralea R Hangartner Revocable Living Trust to Kevin and Elizabeth Vecchiarelli, $451,000

SEC 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 20, 21 TWP 4N R 81W Partial Legal – See Document; SEC 4, 5, 8, 9, 17 TWP 4N R 81W Partial Legal – See Document; SEC 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 20, 21 TWP 4N R 81W Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Easements; SEC 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 20, 21 TWP 4N R 81W Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Water Rights; SEC 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 20, 21 TWP 4N R 81W Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Mineral Rights; SEC 4, 5, 8, 9, 17 TWP 4N R 81W Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Easements; SEC 4, 5, 8, 9, 17 TWP 4N R 81W Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Water Rights; SEC 4, 5, 8, 9 17 TWP 4N R 81W Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Mineral Rights – Mark Magidson to JTD Colorado Properties LLC, $10,500,000

Gore Lakes Unit #2, Lot 18; SEC 30 TWP 2N R 81W Partial Legal – See Document – Anita Gimple, Sandra Valerio and Teresa Dobson to The Honer Trust, $60,000

Sunnyshore Park First Filing Lot 24, Block 2 – Peter Esmonde, The James E Emerson 2003 Revocable Trust to Thomas Washburn, $57,500

Tabernash Block 5, Lots 7,8,9,10 – Elizabeth Solsburg and Theresa Tower to Derek, Scott and Georgia Knoke, $200,000

Pine Beach Subdivision Lot 6, Block 3 – Tom and Thelma Beghtol to Jon Ragland, $75,000

SEC 23 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Theodore Roorda to Randy and Kathleen Lewis, $155,000