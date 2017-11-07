Grand County real estate transactions, from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4

Transactions from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4.

Hi Country Haus Bldg 13, Unit 7 – Bradley Pavlik to Ronald Reid, $185,500

Base Camp 9200 Second Replat Unit A1, Bldg A – Michael and Jessica Saunders to Julia and Andrew Leach, $1,165,000

Lakota Park Subdivision Lot 81 – PMWP Development Company to Dana and Alyssa Bergeman, $861,683

Columbine Lake Block 11, Lots 23,46 – Fergustone LLC to Aubrey, Christina and Harlan Austin, $385,000

Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 204, Bldg G – Paul Donaldson to Dustan and Amberlie Stevens, $233,000

Rabbit Ears Village Subdivision Lot 43 – Koth Family Trust to Staci Fuhlendorf, $37,300

Beaver Village Flg #1, Bldg 3, Unit 302 – James and Carol Foss to Seth and Allison Marks, $344,000

Trailhead Lodges Lodge 5, Unit 531 – Danika and Graden Gerig to Curtis Begley and Wendy Hayden, $477,000

Hi Country Haus Bldg 13, Unit 8 – Marilyn Robbins, Amy Moore and Marcia Heit to Richard Ledezma, $166,000

Shadow West 40, Lot 4 – Manuel and Judy Perez to David McCauley and Eileen Casler, $199,900

Snowblaze Bldg E, Condo Unit 109 – Darcy Kiefel to Shea Murphy and Matthew Bowen, $125,000

Lot 9 SEC 4 TWP 3N R 75W Partial Legal – See Document – Amy B Crossland Trust, Amy Crossland to Stephen and Ann Moore, $375,000

Corona Condo Unit 5 – Jean-Paul Des Marteau to Aaron and Kendra Graybill, $180,000

Winter Park Ranch 3rd Filing Lot 61, Block 1 – Ryan Smith and Christina Allem to Bradley and Kirsten Benefiel, $105,000

Lakeside at Pole Creek Townhomes Unit 17A – Larry and Mary Jamison to James and Patricia Mitchell, $490,000

Copper Creek Lot 4 – Graeme Aston Trust to Scott Hanold and Kimberly Copanas, $82,500

Gore City Addn to Kremmling Block 1, Lots 13,14 – NCM Acquisitions LLC to Nicole Schlagel, $194,000

Valentine Subdivision Lot 8 – Glen and Bonnie Porter to Jon Bevans and Jody Brock, $345,000

East Mountain Filing 3, Lot 34 – Jeff and Susan Flood, Mark and Kerry Henault to Michael and Joan Good, $605,000

Legacy Park Ranch Lot 32 – Donald Eugene Poline Trust to Carol and James Eichler Jr, $85,000

Granby Ranch Filing 10 – Granby Realty Holdings LLC to Harlan Logsdon and Christina Norris, $98,000

Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 27, Unit 1 – Williams Family Revocable Trust to Alyssa Oland, $262,000

Scanloch Subdivision Lot 3, Block 9 – Pete and Joan Rosales to Rodney and Cindy Denton, $390,000

Village at Wildhorse Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot E59 – Grand Mule LLC to Brian Orinick, $10,000

Winter Park Meadows Condo Unit 3D – Joseph Cudd to Sara Sable, $89,000

California Suites Condo Unit C, Weeks A,B,C,D; California Suites Condo Storage Unit C – Gina Rogers to Jordan Strack and Jamie Suzette Edgecomb Kenyon, $310,000

Blue Valley Acres Lot 15, Block 2 – Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, Christiana Trust, CSMC 2015-RPL3 Trust, Mortgage Backed Notes Series 2015-RPL3, Select Portfolio Servicing Inc to Makenzi and Michael Worl, $176,500

Rabbit Ears Village Subdivision Lot 109 – Jeremy Donner to Larry Keppler, $19,500

Silverado II Condo Unit 132, Bldg 1 – Jeff Higgins to Mark and Kimberly Thylin, $257,050

SEC 4 TWP 1S R 80W Partial Legal – See Document – John and Megan Leroux to Melissa Knueven and Randall Blenker, $365,000

Winter Park Meadows Condo Unit 15B – Brad Aisa to Hannah Nelson, $98,500

Lakeridge Subdivision Flg #1, Lot 15 – Jacob and Dawn McNulty to Rocky and Leslie Monaco, $100,000

Sunnyshore Park First Filing Lot 26, Block 1 – Arnold and Roseann Rasker to August and Diane Mantia, $593,000

Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 62 Timeshare 062119 – Erasmo Luna and Georgina Portillo to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500

Grand Lake Lot 7, Block 18 – Gayle and JoAnne Hector to Joan Drawer, $180,000

Hi Country Haus Bldg 23, Unit 7 – Albrecht Trust to Sean Evers, $310,000