Grand County Real Estate Transactions: Jan. 8-14 | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Ptarmigan Park Townhouses Unit C, Bldg 1 – Eric and Amber Rydholm to Jane Barnard and Graydon Vigneau III, $270,000

Columbine Lake Lot 44, Block 10 – Lenora Strobel to Jessica and David Holst Jr, $200,000

Inn at SilverCreek PH I Condo Unit 227 – Equity Trust Company, Lynette Teichman, Albert Collins to Leary 233 Trust, $38,000

Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 29, Block 17 – Craig and Holly Wood to Klay and Sarah Adair, $400,000

Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 118 Timeshare 118649 – Marian Mann to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500

Silverado II Condo Unit 613, Bldg 6, Week 4 – Dean and Linda Melton to Blue Water Vacations LLC, $500

Schilz Subdivision Lots 39,40,41; Schilz Subdivision Second Amendment Lots 35,36,37,38 – Thomas Benson to Thomas Wayne Benson Revocable Living Trust and Marylyn Elsie Benson Revocable Living Trust, $500

Granby Ranch Filing 2, Lot 4 – Michael and Kellie Walter to Patrick and Cheryl Lowe, $465,000

Grand Lake Estates 1st Filing Lot 8, Block 5 – Fannie Mae Federal National Mortgage Association to Ruben and Lindsay Patino, $172,800

Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 3611 – Edward Batchelor and Melanie Hardman to Patrick and Karen Rollins, $427,500

Base Camp One Condos Unit A – BC Townhomes LLC to Base Camp One Condominium Association Inc, $7,500

Trailhead Lodges Lodge 1, Unit 123 – Summit Legend Trailhead Inc to Daniel and Lynn Rymarz, $413,400