Grand County real estate transactions: June 18 to 24 | SkyHiNews.com

From June 18 to June 24.

Eagles Landing Condo Unit 5 — Peter and Nancy Sherowski to Bahr Lake Homes LLC, $369,500

Granby Ranch Filing 10, Lot 51 — James and Oksook Heath to Charles and Christl Setchell, $110,000

Telemark Condominiums Unit 528, Bldg E — Keith and Katie Klesner to Jon and LeAnne Becker, $392,000

Grand View Park AFP Lot 26 — Randy Carlson to Danny and Jessica Blair, $429,000

Village at Wildhorse Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot E34 — DYK Land and Livestock LLC to William Styve, $23,000

Iron Horse Building C, Condo Unit 2073 — Joshua Holdings LLC to Boyd and Jeryl Lennberg, $150,600

Grand Lake Block 13, Lots 7,8 — New Direction IRA Inc, Darrell Adolf Roth IRA, Patricia L Kreutzer Roth IRA to 812 Park LLC, $338,000

Trestle Townhomes Unit 2B — John Radde and Carolyn Dimson to Nigel and Pamela Conners, $325,200

Granby Ranch Filing 1B, Lot 7 — Stephen Green to Jeffrey and Sue May, $536,500

Old Park Filing #2, Lot 13, Block B — Gerald and Penny Madsen to Colin and Charles Hayes, $45,000

Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit 545 — David Cho to Amanda Kish, $40,000

Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 106, Bldg C; Aspen Meadows Condominiums Garage Unit 38 — Aspen Meadows Condominiums LLC, Ask Properties LLC to Thomas and Annette Stelmack, $236,000

Leland Creek Sub Lot 64 — The Kevin and Marcie Taylor Trust, Chris Stark, The Kevin Taylor Trust, The Marcie Taylor Trust to The David J Barker & Nicole H Barker Family Trust, The David J Barker Family Trust, The Nicole H Barker Family Trust, $172,500

Ptarmigan Lot MH93 — Keith Drummond to Susan Newcomer, $70,000

Ptarmigan Lot MH92 — Keith Drummond to Susan Newcomer, $530,000

Old Park Filing #4, Lot 19, Block D — Dale and Cynthia Vasold to Ryan Rayfield, $255,000

Grand Lake Lot 5, Block 37 — James and Lisa Klein to Klein Revocable Trust, $500

Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 2, Lot 13 — Grand Park Homes LLC to Thomas and Stacy Overton, $441,437

Fraser Crossing—Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 3422 — Mark and Eileen Richey to Flor Schneider, $176,250

Big Horn Park Filing #2, Lot 25 — David and Paulana Craft to Jeffrey Law, $25,000

Pole Creek Valley Subdivision Lot 56 — Stacy Schmidt and Allison DeYoung to Oakwood Custom Homes Co, LLC, $34,500

Parsons Outright Exemptions Lot 33 — Cheryl Coleman and Kenneth Watkins to Krystyna and Zbigniew Sobon, $310,000

Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 302; Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 95 Garage Unit — Aspen Meadows Condominiums LLC to Damon and Devin Storms, $307,000

Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 96 Timeshare 096529 — Nicolas and Maria Moreno to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500

Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 12, Unit 14 — Richard and Lisa Morrow to Jon Brickner, $220,000

Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 2, Lot 27 — Grand Park Homes LLC to Cory Burris and Sabine Buechner, $502,212

Blue Valley Acres Unit #2, Lot 3, Block 1 — Jason and Jennifer Thoma to Karl and Kaitlyn Horwath, $215,000

Beaver Village Flg #3, Bldg 15, Unit 303 — William Hague and Rosemary Cleary Hague to Teresa Workman and Karl Beach, $255,000

Old Park Filing #2, Lot 5, Block E — Beverly Orazen to Daniel and Karen Bowerly, $209,000

Lakota Park Minor Subdivision Lot 78 — PMWP Development Company to Frank and Judith Scott, $932,489.25

Alpine Park Subdivision Lot 22, Block 5 — Kevin Meyer to Kristen Rybij and Jeremy Hott, $4,500

Lot 58 SEC 22 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal — See Document; SEC 22 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal — See Document/Includes Water Rights; Stillwater Lot 8 — Debra Eatherton to Maximum Auto LLC, $300,000

Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 2, Lot 34 — Grand Park Homes LLC to David and Kerri Somers, $487,441

Great Divide Head Lettuce Colony TRT 11 Partial Legal — See Document — Dan and Kim Shald to CMH Homes, $100,000

Frontier Investment Company Addition to Kremmling Block 47, Lots 7,8,9 — Travis and Mary Beth Ferguson to Keats Scott, $177,000

Aspen Springs Lot 9 — C Lazy U Ranch Development LLC, C Lazy U Ranch Holdings LLC, Triton Investment Company to Thomas and Sonya Ricketts, $1,250,000

Timbers Condominiums Unit 1, Bldg 3; Timbers Condominiums Garage Space No 1 — Shari Schnee to Jason Casey, $345,000

Coyote Creek at Winter Park Units 1 through 49; Coyote Creek at Winter Park Units 1 through 21; Coyote Creek at Winter Park TRTS A,B; Coyote Creek at Winter Park Lot MF 2; Coyote Creek at Winter Park Lot 23, Units 2,3,6,7,12,13; Coyote Creek at Winter Park Lot 24, Units 8,9,13,14,15,16,17,21,22,23,24,27,28,29,30,31,32,33,34,35,36,37,38,41 — PIBB LLC to ABW REO'S LLC, $890,000