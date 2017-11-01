Grand County real estate transactions, Oct. 15-28

Transactions from Oct. 15 to Oct. 28.

Gore City Addn to Kremmling Block 9, Lot 10 – Randy Miller to Michael Golombeski, $230,000

Lake Forest 1st Addn Subdivision Block 1, Lots 44,45,47 – Archer and Cynthia Stewart to Ran and Dong Jung, $349,900

Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Bldg 1 & 2, Unit 1424 – MCCA Family Properties Limited Partnership, CCA Properties Inc to Cody Sudmeier, $725,000

Idlewild Meadows Subdivision Lot 20 – Robert and Sung Bleck to James Titsworth and Margaret Eppler, $607,000

Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 81 Timeshare 081534 – Peter A Dotto Living Trust and Marilyn A Dotto Living Trust to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500

Broken Wagon Wheel Estates Minor Lot 3A – Wapiti Drive Homes LLC to Timothy Mowery, $415,000

Clubhouse Cabins & Village at Saddle Ridge Lot C45 – Dianne Kelly to Findlay Bel Ltd, $3,000

Hi Country Haus Bldg 11, Unit 8 – Laurence Owens to Rebecca and James Kourkoulis II, $165,800

Hot Sulphur Springs 1st Addition Block 16, Lots 11,12 – Grady Boomer and Heather Weimer to Michael and Mariana Beard, $211,000

Granby Lake Shore Estates Townhomes Lot 7 – Timothy and Lynn Works to Michael and Kelly Detter, $137,500

Elk Run Winter Park Sub Flg 2, Lot 14 – Moose Trail LLC to Nicholas and Sarah Madsen, $215,000

Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 31, Unit 4 – David Foster to Colin and Laura Strickland, $357,000

Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 102 – PSP LLC to Bret Hoffman and Oyun-Erdene Gereltsetseg, $168,000

Silverado II Condo Unit 433, Bldg 4 – Brook and Karen Boehler to 490 Kings Crossing Rd #433 LLC, $246,000

Willows at Grand Park Filing No 2, Lot 25 – Grand Park Homes LLC to John Bernard Olhasso II Trust, $940,254

Fairways at Pole Creek Lot 2 62 – Bernd and Ellen Lutz to James and Laurie McPhee, $197,000

Mountain Terrace Townhomes Lot 1 – Mark and Margaret Berzins to HHS LLC, $660,000

Twin Rivers Condo Unit 3, Bldg Ptarmigan – Suzanne Taylor, Milo and Cynthia Fortes to Paul and J Susan Begovac, $225,000

Fairways at Pole Creek Lot 4 49 – Timothy Denezza and Jennifer Wink to Jerry and Marda Tayloe, $79,000

Pine Beach Subdivision Unit 9, Lot 7 Partial Legal – See Document – Carol Prendergast and Daniel Matthews to Ginsberg Family Trust, $322,000

Summit at SilverCreek Bldg 1, Unit 1303, Phase 1 – Sharon, Roxanne and Derek Dahlinger to Kent Morris and Marcia Auld, $174,900

Winter Park Ranch 2nd Filing Lot 13, Block 1 – Dwight Thompson to Zdenek Nedele, $150,000

Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 39, Block 14 – Marian Waldron and David Garamella to Richard Picozzi, $9,500

Cozens Meadow at Grand Park Lot 13 – Ezra J Yoder Trust to Geoffrey and Lauren Slater, $745,000

Granby Ranch Filing 8, Lot 15 – Gregory Russo to Jeffrey Sanchez and Laura Manning, $44,500

Grand View Highlands Filing #1, Lot 8, Block 5 – Carol Donnadio to 3100 S Federal LLC, $290,000

Mountain Shadows Estates 3rd Amd Lot M22 – Phillip and Sharon Pankey to Eric and Anida Wheatley, $752,000

Rapids Condo Unit 2 – Mary Ann Baxter to Michael and Dorothy Baxter, $45,000

Old Park Filing #2, Lot 25, Block B – Stephen and Cynthia Hinman to Kenneth and Barbara Anderson, $52,500

East Mountain Filing 1, Lot 15 – Martha Dudley to Ox Bow Properties LLC, $4,000,000

Inn at SilverCreek PH 1 Condo Unit R519 – Inn SilverCreek Homeowners Association, Inn SilverCreek Interval Owners Association to Heather Werth and Darlene Ford, $60,000

Sterling Pointe Condos Unit 404, Bldg 4 – Michael Kimbel to Janice L Waldron Revocable Trust, $350,000

Aspen Pine Acres Subdivision Lot 5 – Carole Plasterer to Daniel and Cynthia Ritter, $364,500

Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit 618 – Glen and Kimberly Hannum to Hernan Axalan, $125,000

Snowblaze Bldg A, Condo Unit 14 – Mark Swenson to Louis Silverstein and Paula Cofresi Silverstein, $300,000

Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 111 Timeshare 111544 – Robert and Linda Nagle to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500

Winter Park Ranch 2nd Filing Lot 8, Block 5 – Janice L Waldron Revocable Trust to William Gorski, $535,000

Granby 2nd Block 1, Lots 3,4,5,6,7,8 – First Class Automotive Centre Inc to First Class Automotive Centre LLC, $550,000

Coyote Creek at Winter Park Unit 31, Lot 24 – Rondeau Construction Inc to Anthony and Krystal Leix, $404,500

Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 3307 – Peery Properties LLC to Robert and Brenda Bergman, $300,000

C Lazy U Homesteads Lot 4; SEC 13 TWP 2N R 77W Partial Legal – See Document – Anna and James McLaughlin Jr to Ronnie Johnson and Margaret Thompson, $3,000,000

Crooked Creek Complex Unit 4 – Susan Taylor to Steven and Amy Proctor, $175,000

Big Horn Park Filing #1, Lot 30 – Brett Derby and Brydie Cummings to Coby and Robin Smart, $268,500

Soda Springs Ranch Filing 2, Unit 29, TRT TC – Ralph and Elizabeth Sumers to Thomas Flanagan, $80,000

Gore City Addn to Kremmling Block 1, Lots 1,2,3,4 – Deane and Patricia Merryman to JoAnna and Reed Gard, Lora Mannon, $312,000

Pond View Ridge Condominiums Unit 3 – Rocky Mountain Repertory Properties Inc to Hunter Family Revocable Living Trust, $212,000

Gore City Addn to Kremmling Block 10, Lots 17,18,19 – US Bank National Association, Bank of American National Association, LaSalle National Association, Ownit Mortgage Loan Trust, Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Certificates Series 2006-5 to Thomas and Dana Wallace, $121,000

Alpine Timbers Lot 26 – Thomas and Lori Wildenberg to AADT Land Holdings LLC, $184,000

Stagecoach Meadows Sub Lot 25 – Blair and Rachel Kilgallen to Ty and Kimberly Pearman, $104,000

Blue Valley Acres Lot 13, Block 2 – Rainbow Retreat LLC to Kelsey Carnahan and Anthony Pestello II, $341,000

Blue Valley Acres Unit #2, Lot 9, Block 8 – Matthew and Lisa Best to Peter and Sarah Schmidt, $400,000

Silvercrest Condo Unit 302, Bldg D – Glendon and Brenda Roberts to Ryan and Emily Reilly, $227,000

Grand Lake Block 12, Lots 1,2 Partial Legal – See Documents – Thomas and Kathy Weydert to Majestic Ridge LLC, $320,000

East Mountain Filing 5, Lot 122 – Rendezvous Homes LLC to Jeffrey, John and Linda Higgins, $734,271

Gold Medal Ranch West Tract – Gold Medal Ranch LLC to Brenden and Mindy Bridge, $170,000

Waterside Sub Block 1 Ridge Waterside Lots 3A,3B – 405 Lakota Investments LLC to ENSO Construction LLC, $71,000

Sun Valley Ranch Subdivision Lot 7 – Karla and Robert Butler Jr to Thomas and Heather Mann, $865,500

Cairns Shadow Mtn Sub Amended Lot 11A – Gary and Staci Turner to Michael and Erin Monley, $970,000

Leland Creek Sub Lot 43 – Stuart Seltz to Nikunj and Charlotte Patel, $165,000

Trail Creek Estates Lot 17 – James and Lisa Leman to Samuel and Amber Cardillo, $300,000

Witching Stick Subdivision Exempt Lot 2 – Scott Wilson and Kathryn Witzeman to John and Kimberly Rodell, $232,000