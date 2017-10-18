Grand County real estate transactions, Oct. 8-14

Pilcher Subdivision Exemption TRT 7B – Donald and Sunny Scott to Augusto O Kunrath Neto and Claudia L Barberio Kunrath, $497,000

Reserve at Elkhorn Ridge Subd Lot 7 – Lucio and Anna Perego to David Headly and Vila Saray Gutierrez, $370,000

Base Camp One Condos Unit 103R – Jarrod Lougee and Sue So to James Strader and Andrea Denise Cormie Strader, $320,000

Stagecoach Meadows Sub Lot 52 – Devils Thumb Ranch Operating Company Inc to LLK Properties LLC, $110,000

Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 88 Timeshare 088646 – Maria Johnson to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500

Mountain Homes at Sundance Point Lot 8 – The David C Hueter Declaration of Trust and The Judith L Hueter Declaration of Trust to Charles and Elaine Scholpp, $725,000

Inn at SilverCreek PH 1 Condo Unit B 212, Week 25 – Ruthmary Robinson to Terry Beard, $1,500

Frontier Investment Company Addition to Kremmling Block 46, Lots 10,11 – David Hedgecoke to Mike O'Hotto and Jhan Pedersen, $130,000

Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 4364 – Brent and Ruth Clark to Jacob Rather, $100,000

Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 302, Bldg F; Aspen Meadows Condominiums Garage Unit 61 – Daniel and Gretchen Winter to Christopher and Eleanor Conner, $247,000

River Run Condominiums Unit 204, Bldg B – Kenneth and Cynthia Hope to Leslaw Koczera and Dorota Borkowska Koczera, $175,000

Colony at Winter Park Bldg 2, Unit 1 – Event Planning Management LLC to Perry and Tanya Dvorak, $163,770

Old Park Filing #5, Lot 15, Block A – Rod Georges to James Spurrier and Rebecca Osmond, $53,500

Pole Creek Timbers Subdivision Lot 39 – European Investment Group III LLC to Nicholas James, $60,000

Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 101, Bldg C – Randy Emelo to Ron Bowers, $155,500

Grand View Park AFP Lot 36 – C Mark and Linda Thompson, Colleen Perko to Patricia McCully, $370,000

Winter Park Highlands Unit 4, Lot 4 – William and Jo Ann Guilfoyle to Myles Goldman, $415,000

Sunset Ridge Filing #2, Lot 7, Block 6 – The Kevin J Hall Revocable Living Trust Agreement to Gary and Margaret Baxter, $635,000

Hideaway Pines Subdivision Lot 13, Block 2 – Robert and Catherine Guzzi to William and Charlotte Strande, $155,000

SilverCrest Condo Unit 204, Bldg D – Sharon Rose Oman Living Trust to James Love and Zachary Knight, $224,000

Snowblaze Bldg E, Condo Unit 216 – Laurence Owens and Shea Yeh to Scott Olson, $127,000

Village at Wildhorse Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot E69 – Chandranath Subramaniam to Shane and Cary Callahan, $7,000

Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 4354 – Kim and Lorraine Taylor to Dale and Caroline Estes, $395,000

Summit at SilverCreek Bldg 1, Unit 1206 – Edward Hankey to Scott Brooks, $87,000

Fairways at Pole Creek Lot 2 6 – Gerald Scott Brown Trust to Wayne and M Ingrid Dvirnak, $980,000

Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 31, Unit 7 – Kimberly Nichols to Joseph and Krista Welch, $373,000

Lakota Flg 6, Tract E, Lot 9 – Brad and Carolyn Becker to Patrick and Michaela Boyd, $115,000

Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 27, Unit 2 – Joseph and Krista Welch to Robert Bond, $248,000

Trademark Condominiums Building 9, Unit 5 – 98 Trademark LLC to Steven and Cynthia Enger, $1,275,000

Corona Condo Unit 7 – Daniel and Julia Harper to Alaina and Christopher Nash, $262,000

Leland Creek Sub Lot 35 – Steven and Talia Lipton to Stephen and Nicole Annest, $206,000

Shadow Lake Villas Subdivision Lot 12 – Shadow Lake Revocable Living Trust to Ryan and Catherine Hellman, $470,000

SEC 3 TWP 1N R 77W Partial Legal – See Document – Steven and Denise Nunley to Chauncey Mountain Springs Outfitters LLC, $270,000

Grand Lake Lot 5, Block 22 – Kenneth and Muriel Johnson to Michael and Deborah Clark, $379,000

SEC 22 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Edward and Sharon to Keith and Denise Grace, $589,000

Scanloch Subdivision Lot 4, Block 3 – Michael Norton to Dylan and Gabrielle Taylor, $40,000

Red Quill Village Townhomes Lots 6,7,8,9,10,11,17,18,19,20 – Village Center Winter Park LLC to Red Quill Village Townhomes Association, $94,166

Hot Sulphur Springs Block 8, Lots 8,9 – H2 Properties Inc to Lindsey McCann, $60,000

Gudgel Subdivision TRT 20 – Arthur and Cynthia Carson to David and Kandi Kaeding, $353,000

Campbell Outright Exemption Lot 1 – Cathern Campbell to Sean and Jennifer Waters, $915,000

Great Divide Head Lettuce Colony Lot 70A – Wyatt and Anne Lawson to Andrew Beisel, $82,000

The Harbor AFP Unit 18 – Isaac Kaiser to Nathan and Brittany Rothe, $449,000

Timbers Condominiums Unit 1, Bldg 3; Timbers Condominiums Garage Space No 1 – Jason Casey to Scott and Kathleen Mason, $380,500

Mountain Homes at the Reserve Townhomes Lot 5 – Mary Campbell to Daniel and Allison Ball, $440,000

Soda Springs Ranch Filing 2, Unit 21, TRT TC – Timothy and Celeste Duggan to Teddy and Claudia Payton, $79,000

Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 111 Timeshare 111523 – Rebecca Lawrence to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500

Grand Meadows Granby Lot 2, Block 3 – NCM Acquisitions LLC to Jesse and Cassidy Stanton, $217,000