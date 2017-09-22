Grand County real estate transactions, Sept. 10-16

Transactions from Sept. 10 to Sept. 16.

Cabins at Porcupine Ridge Lot 10C — Ian and Sylvie Isaacs to Sylvia and William Moore Jr, $672,000

Valley at Winter Park Subdivision Lot 16 — The Von Der Heiden Trust to Carin Aichele, $75,000

Rabbit Ears Village Subdivision Lot 55 — Dean Frazier and Louise Cullinan to Justin and Kelsey Booth, $52,000

Grand Lake Estates 1st Filing Lot 7, Block 1 — The Charles E Wolf Trust and The Patricia A Wolf Trust to Richard and Kay Bergquist, $2,400,000

Sunset Ridge Filing #1, Lot 7, Block 1 — Charles Fowler and Toni Telander to Matthew and Taylor Lee, $535,000

Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit 461 — Heather Werth and Darlene Ford to Keith Bare and Sharon McCue, $94,900

SEC 9 TWP 3N R 75W Partial Legal — See Document — Reverie Trust to Kevin and Amy Crossland, $1,500,000

Divide at Forest Meadows-D Unit 4 — Matthew and Taylor Lee to Nathan and Holly Snoke, $190,500

Emerald Village Lot 2 — Davis Works Colorado LLC to WPonds LLC, $47,144.75

Emerald Village Lot 3 — Davis Works Colorado LLC to WPonds LLC, $47,144.75

Emerald Village Lot 4 — Davis Works Colorado LLC to WPonds LLC, $47,144.75

Emerald Village Lot 5 — Davis Works Colorado LLC to WPonds LLC, $47,144.75

Emerald Village Lot 7 — Davis Works Colorado LLC to WPonds LLC, $47,144.75

Emerald Village Lot 8 — Davis Works Colorado LLC to WPonds LLC, $47,144.75

Emerald Village Lot 9 — Davis Works Colorado LLC to WPonds LLC, $47,144.75

Fraser — Eastom Block 4, Lots 3,4,5 — Jeffrey, Geoffrey and Kristine Berens to Nichols and Karen Crabb, $425,000

SEC 17 TWP 1N R 78W Partial Legal — See Document — National Christian Foundation Real Property Inc to Chad and Tamara Yurich, $115,000

Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 2, Block 18 — Kim Slemint to Richard and Frances Keith, $38,000

Soda Springs Ranch Filing 2, Unit B1, TRT D — Casa Bruno LLC to Michael and Claudia Dore, $183,000

Hot Sulphur Springs 1st Addn Block 7, Lots 16,17,18 — Rodney and Lindsay McCann to Keith and Rachel Eggleston, $28,900

Frosty Acres Lots 16,17 — Timothy J Urban Resident Trust to Urban Residence Trust, $500

Base Camp One Condos Unit 214R — Larry Clark to Mark and Sheliah Fritz, $192,500

Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 9, Block 17 — Donald and Julie Anderson to Benjamin and Clelia McVay, $387,550

Alpenglo Condominiums Unit 8 — Equity Trust Company, Charlotte Kanavich IRA to David and Andrea Merrill, $230,000

Snowblaze Bldg E, Condo Unit 208 — Stacey and Anthony Rosacci Jr to KP Enterprise, $126,500

Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 16, Unit 1 — Mary Smith to Derrick Clark and Angela Saternus, $165,000

Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 3504 — Katherine Dorr to John and Deborah Gerken, $189,000

Innsbruck-Val Moritz Block 16, Lots 32,33 — Gust and Sharon Geralis, Sharon Snyder to Kristen Ramer and Michael Van Horne, $730,000

East Mountain Filing 9, Lot 12; East Mountain Filing 9, Unit 12G Garage Unit, $433,489

Longview Addn/Hot Sulphur Spgs TRT 4 — George and Shawn Davis to Adam and Stacey Paulson, $40,000

Lakeview at Waterside West Unit 104 Bldg A; Lakeview at Waterside West Garage Unit J — Eric and Sara Tibby to Charles and Paula Grimes, $370,000

Lakota Park Subdivision Lot 14 — David Miller to David and Leslie Rich, $710,000

Gore Lakes Unit #2, Lot 13 — Danny and Minerva Bonnette to Set Free LLC, $57,450

Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 5, Block 13 — Jacob Gruver to Donald and Julie Anderson $495,000

Moose Run Sub & Outright Exemption Lot 12 — Steven and Kelly Reynoldson to Scott and Rachel Doniger, $193,000

River Run Condominiums Unit 101, Bldg B — Bevin Carithers and Thomas Moe to Lynda Miller, $176,000

Hi Country Haus Bldg 16, Unit 9 — Margaret and Robert Mercer Sr to Timothy Brown, $165,000

The Village at Mountain Sky Grand Elk Ranch and Club Lot D30 — John Pogge to David Hall and Maris Blair, $30,000

Hinchcliffe Minor Subdivision Unit 7A — Vicki Hinchcliffe to Gregory and Kylee Miller, $272,500

Sunnyshore Park First Filing Lot 28, Block 1 — John and Donnell Schmalz to Mary Mertz, $62,000

The Village at Wildhorse Grand Elk Ranch and Club Lot E25 — Lyndsay Bender to David and Alice Wilke, $48,000

Y-Lee Subdivision Lot 18, Block 2 — Wayne Bidell to Carla and Richard Darlington Sr, $230,000

Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 4441 — Riley Real Estate Holdings LLC to Travis Clark and Jessica Jay, $470,000

Lakeridge Subdivision Flg #1, Lot 4 — Michial and Susan Rau to Ians Family Trust, $500

Old Park Filing #2, Lot 16, Block B — Shannon Smith to Steve and Jessica Kampa, $50,000

Blue Valley Acres Unit #2, Lot 4, Block 5 — Allison Fulton to Hugo Gonzalez, $35,000

Frosty Acres 1st Amended Lot 37 — The Delia L Velasquez Revocable Trust to Warren and Truda Moreau, $95,000

Tabernash Block 9, Lots 5,6,7 — Everest Properties LLC to Grand Timber Insulation LLC, $300,000

Brother Moose Subdivision Exemption Lot 1 — F James and Pamela Donnelly to Ignacious Properties LLC, $245,000