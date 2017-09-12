Grand County real estate transactions, Sept. 3-9

Grand County Real Estate Transactions from Sept. 3 to Sept. 9.

Pole Creek Valley Subdivision Lot 75 — Marzena Gunn to Kurt and Barbara Allison, $449,000

Granby 3rd Lot 12, Block 3 — Kelli Acord to Richard and Elizabeth Shearer, Christopher Buckner, $263,000

Granby 3rd Lot 5, Block 4 — William A Cowgill Family Trust and Francesca N Cowgill Family Trust to David King, $314,000

Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 84 Timeshare 084503 — Erik and Diane Jackson to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500

Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 97 Timeshare 097602 — John and Gail McCrady to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500

Lakota Flg 6, Tract E, Lot 43 — Jason Reed, Mark Hess and John Willy to William Burns and Cecilia Mao, $575,000

Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 32, Unit 8 — Gladys M Warrens Living Trust to Stephen and Julie Wesling, $340,000

Pole Creek Valley Subdivision Lot 93 — Michael and Linda Simmons to Jennifer and Ralph Diamond III, $520,000

Soda Springs Ranch Filing No 3, Unit A2, TRT F — Brian Brieske and Robin Ricketts to Jessica and Robert Lay II, $210,000

Pole Creek Valley Subdivision Lot 31 — Nathan and Julie Wangerin to Justin and Kristin Savoie, $530,000

Val Moritz Village 2nd Filing, Lot 8, Block 3 — Trevor and Dana Denney to Joshua and Melissa Gregory, $55,000

Forest at St Louis Creek Subd TRT 3 — Tracey and Stacey Hoffman to Robert and Laura Kauffman, $780,000

Lakota Flg 6, Tract E, Lot 36 — Jeffery and Mia Trujillo to Timothy and Kristina Daum, $132,000

Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 46, Block 12 — Richard and Nancy Powell to Jonathan Graffam and Catherine Szot, $16,000

Sky View Acres Subdivision Lot 29 — Sandra Beddor to Betty Henry, $540,000

Lakeview Waterside West Condos As Built Unit 205; Lakeview Waterside West Condos As Built Garage Unit H — David and Nancy Martin to J Eric and Janice Sargent, $225,000

Spruce Ridge Townhomes Unit 17 — Betty Henry to Steven Williams and Sarah Starke Williams, $640,000

Beaver Village Flg #1, Bldg 2, Unit 101 — Thomas Irvin and Victoria Wessell to Brian and Melissa Janssen, $283,000

Valley at Winter Park Subd Lot 45 — Duchesne Living Trust, Laverna Render and Steve Duchesne to David and Krista Roberts, $115,000

Valley at Winter Park Subd Lot 44 — Duchesne Living Trust, Laverna Render and Steve Duchesne to David and Krista Roberts, $75,000

Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 8, Unit 1, Bldg 8 — Denise Anselmo and Phillip Heter to Erik and Molly Jansson, $227,000

Alpine Park Subdivision Block 3, Lots 34,35 — Donald and Sharon Novy to David Garamella, $80,000

River Run Condominiums Unit 103, Bldg C — Justin Flores to Grace Aimar, $178,000

Enclave at Winter Park Ranch Amd Final Plat WPR Lot 1 — Marsha Williams Living Trust to Blasé Peter Licce Jr, $909,000

Wintermoor Townhouses 1st Unit 4, Bldg A — George Stump and Amy Spencer to James Henry Dowdy Jr, $275,000

Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 203, Bldg G; Aspen Meadows Condominiums Garage Unit 77 — Susan J Brown Revocable Living Trust to Kenneth Christenson Trust and Angela Christenson Trust, $340,000

Elk Ridge Estates II Minor Sub Lots 1,2,3 — Joseph and Tina Haines to Gust and Sharon Geralis, $1,250,000

Highlands Subdivision Lot 8 — David and D Jeanette Bailey to John and Angela DeCicco, $550,000

Winter Park Highlands Unit 1, Lot 147 — Rick and Lisa Ward to Richard and Deborah Larson, $495,000

Winter Park Lodge II Bldg A, Unit 203 — Jon Chrysler and Karen Asato Chrysler to Stephen Gabbard and Malinda Hoverstock, $257,500

Granby Ranch Filing 2B, Lot 44 — MPDP Financial LLC and Mark Penny to Devin Simon and Allison Kostecka, $555,000

Waterside Sub Block 1 Ridge Waterside Lot 4B — Sean Roll, Rodney Berry and John Benedyk to Scott and Cristel Perry, $360,000

Lakota Park Subdivision TRT A — Lakota East Owners Association to PM Winter Park LLC, $500

Lakota Park Subdivision Lots 73,74 Partial Legal — See Documents — PM Winter Park LLC to Lakota East Owners Association, $500

Cozens Pointe at Grand Park Unit 101, Bldg 1 — Cozens Pointe LLC to Skye M Forrest Trust, $437,700

Whispering Pine II Ptarmigan MH59 Unit 2 — Jason and Debra Dodson to Erik Jorgensen, $289,000

The Harbor AFP Unit 19 — William and Beverly Jacka to Jessvin and Brooke Thomas, $569,000

East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 117 — Rendezvous Homes LLC to Seth and Lucy Chused, $574,836.55

Reserve at Elkhorn Ridge Subd Lot 7 — Lucio and Anna Perego to David Headley and Vila Saray Gutierrez, $370,000

Winter Glen Final Plat Lot 5 — Frank and Johanna Dishongh to Thomas and Molly Nasky, $690,000

Lakota Flg 6, Tract E, Lot 47 — Steven Tehven to John and Julie Comella, $645,000

Byers Peek Townhomes Unit 4, Bldg 2 — Alan and Melinda Motes to Motes Trust, $500

Twin Rivers Condo Unit 5, Bldg Ptarmigan — Ryan Frieling to Marc and Stephanie Preo, $245,000

Gudgel Subdivision TRT 14 — Jackie Simmons, Joe Smith, Kim and Kerry Brunton, Kathy Carrior and Kandi Kaeding to Bryon and Natasha James, $59,000

Grand Country Estates 1st Addition TRTS 79,80 — James Wesley Williams Trust and Helen Maxine Williams Trust to Barbara Williams, $500,000

Pines at Middle Ridge Court B, Unit 7 — James and Kay Vrba to Peter and Alison Theurer, $285,000

Iron Horse Building C, Condo Unit 3083 — Shawn and Linda Cash to Adventure Homes International LLC, $156,000

Lakota Flg 3, Tract C, Lot 32 — Mary Schwander to Curtis and Jane Elworthy, $1,475,000

SEC 10 TWP 2S R 75W Partial Legal — See Document — Timberhouse Ski Lodge Inc to DCWP LLC, $2,000,000