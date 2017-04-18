Grand County residents attend Easter festivities | SkyHiNews.com

It was a warm sunny Friday afternoon as Granby residents headed down to the Kaibab Park area to participate in the Granby Chamber of Commerce Easter Egg Adventure.

The festivities kicked off at 4:30 p.m. at the Grand Fire Protection District's Fire station just south of the Fraser River. After an initial meet and greet at the fire station's flag pole, a large crowd, which event organizers estimated as being between 300 and 400 including kids and parents, moved across the Fraser River and into Kaibab Park for the Easter egg hunt. Officials from the Granby Chamber said they were pleasantly surprised by the high turnout, which was expected to be much lower prior to the event.

Multiple local entities helped the Granby Chamber put the event on including the Grand Fire Protection District, which donated several large prize items and helped stuff and hide the 2,000 Easter eggs organizers used for the event.

"Grand Fire did a phenomenal job helping out," said Granby Chamber director of marketing Kristy Aulicino. Local Granby businesses Credit Union of the Rockies, the Fabric Nook and Kopy Kat also helped cover costs and pitched into to purchase the 2,000 plastic eggs and 2,000 pieces of candy that were hidden for the hunt.

"Granby Ranch came out and brought sunglasses for the kids and gave us a volunteer to help out," said Aulicino. "Lion Head Coffee helped us stuff eggs and manned the art section."

Aulicino explained the Chamber struggled a bit to find enough citizen volunteers to help with the event.

"We are trying to find people who want to be more involved in the community to come and help out," she said.

The Granby Chamber is a nonprofit entity and Middle Park High students can cover their volunteer hour requirements for graduation by volunteering at Chamber events.

"Volunteering with the Chamber is a great experience for people who want to get into the tourism industry, students in particular," Aulicino said. "It gives them a chance to get a feel for what goes on in this field."

Any interested students will have several of opportunities this summer as the Granby Chamber sets its summer event schedule. The Flying Heels Rodeo series is set to begin in June and will occur every Saturday for the rodeo season. Granby's annual Fourth of July Parade and Party in the Park will offer plenty of volunteer opportunities and the popular Farmers Market events will begin on July 21.

The Chamber is also planning a brand-new event for this fall. Sometime in September the Chamber will hold a fly-fishing adventure event in conjunction with several local entities including Trout Unlimited, Edgewater, and Granby Trails. Chamber officials described the event as a fun-filled educational event.

The Granby Chamber is currently searching for a new executive director after the departure of former Chamber director Gayle Langley last week. Langley left the Chamber to take a new position as head of the State of Colorado's Main Street Program. Aulicino is acting as interim director for the Chamber until the Chamber Board can select a replacement for Langley.

"We will have a special Board Meeting sometime soon," Aulicino said. "We will discuss at that time how the Chamber will proceed."

Aulicino invited community members to attend the Granby Chamber Open House Wednesday, April 26. The Open House will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"We want people to come and see what we do at the Chamber and what is available for visitors," she said. "Locals can check out opportunities to get involved in the community also. We are trying to join our business and resident communities together to create a fun community for everyone to enjoy."