Grand County students finish strong at Snow Mountain Ranch Classic cross-country ski race | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Race organizers from YMCA Snow Mountain Ranch have released results from last weekend’s 17th annual Snow Mountain Ranch Classic cross-country ski race, held Saturday, Jan. 7.

The race was broken down into two separate fields, the school competition and the public competition. The school competition featured junior high and high school boys and girls racing on a three-kilometer and five-kilometer track respectively. The public competition featured both a seven-and-a-half-kilometer track and a 15-kilometer track. Both distances in the public competition featured racers from multiple age divisions from “19 & Under” to “70 & Over”.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

Middle Park High School (MPHS) student Theo Loo led the boys from Middle Park, finishing in fifth place overall with a 19:10 time. Elliot Shaw, placing ninth overall, and Sebastian Brower, tenth overall, closely followed Loo with times of 19:41 and 19:47 respectively. Overall MPHS had a total of 11 boys racing Saturday. Also racing for the MPHS boys cross-country ski team was Aidan Carver, Eric Berry, Liam Fuqua, Jensen Hill, Vinny Troccoli, Isaiah Callarman, Kimo Sullivan and Aaron Sanders.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

Granby student Emily Jensen led the lady Panthers Saturday with a time of 24:51. Jensen finished ninth overall in the high school girls division. Sage Michel was Middle Park’s second finisher among the girls with a time of 26:21, enough to secure 17 place out of the total 103 lady racers. Middle Park had a total of 11 girls racing Saturday. Other MPHS girls included: Elizabeth Barker, Katelyn Cimino, Darby Howard, MacKenzie Deplata, Alyssa Petersen, Lisa McClain, Jesse Hoyta, Selena Stoncius and Ryleigh Sutcliffe.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS

The East Grand Middle School (EGMS) girls were well represented Sat. at Snow Mountain Ranch with 20 young ladies competing. Sylvia Brower led the local pack finishing fifth overall with a time of 15:30. Maggie Barker immediately followed her and took sixth overall with a total time of 15:42. Also racing on the EGMS girls cross-country ski team was Madeline Ruttenberg, Emily Lantermans, Elizabeth Hammond, Sierra Jamison, Maggie Pfieffer, Ellen Osborne, Maddie Oxley, Ellie Holinka, Olivia Maurais, Rosemary Trotter, Josie Childers, Taylor Lahrman, Alison Fox, Addison Deplata, Kate McCauley, Mia Rimmer, Alyssa Barker and RJ Friesen.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS

A total of 21 boys from the EGMS competed in the Snow Mountain Ranch Classic. Alex Holinka was the top finisher from East Grand with a total time of 12:10, good enough to secure the second place finish overall. Ethan Ruttenberg finished not far behind Holinka with a total time of 13:38; sixth place overall. Racing alongside Holinka and Ruttenberg were their fellow EGMS boys: Guy Granger, Ethan Callarman, Will Kuhns, Graydon Walker, Andy Troccoli, Gray Barker, Quinlan Monkouski, Nick Forquer, Chance Hein, Connor Dellamano, Oliver Schneller, Jonathan Siefken, Jackson Berry, Calvin Ciccarelli, Luke Vechiarelli, Jonah McKnight, Mason Chamberlin, Jack Nesvara and Cas McFarlin.

PUBLIC RACES

The public races were open to all ages of competitors. The leading racer for the shorter public race, 7.5km, was 15-year-old Andrew Rogers who finished with a 32:02 time. Rogers raced with 30 other competitors. The winner of the 15km public race was 28-year-old Ben Koenig. There were a total of 44 participants in the 15km race.