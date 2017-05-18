Grand County trails | SkyHiNews.com

We have been flirting with spring weather since March and, just when you think spring is really here, we have another brief return to winter.

There has been too much rain and snow for most of us and I for one am yearning for the warm sunny days we normally have. The snow will come again in spurts but hopefully last only the day and the warm sun will make short work of it.

Be careful where the trails are still soft. We are so anxious to get out on those great single tracks but many of the single tracks are not ready for us. Bike tire tracks and footprints made in wet, soft dirt will last as ruts all summer. Please try to wait until the trails dry out before using them. Most road base areas like the Fraser to Granby Trail are in good shape. Call ahead for trail closures.

The Headwaters Trails Alliance (HTA) Night is the annual kickoff party to the summer trails field season and is planned to celebrate the first annual Colorado Public Lands Day. Join us at the Headwaters office in Fraser from 5 to 7 p.m. on May 20 to learn about the upcoming 2017 trail projects and events from different government agencies and trail organizations. Refreshments and hors d'oeuvres will be provided. Come learn how you can get involved.

Adopt-a-Trail is headed by the HTA and is the best friend of our county trails system. Started many years ago by Fraser Valley Partnership for Trails, this program is also associated with the U.S. Forest Service. Grant writing by HTA has helped fund summer staff to head this ever expanding program because the concept is so beneficial and really works. People taking care of a specific trail are also cognizant of the need to take care of all our trails. We have many local individuals, families and businesses that have already adopted their favorite trail or trails. There are many more trails that need attention. Consider adopting your favorite trail by contacting Erica Bean, HTA Adopt-A-Trail Coordinator, at GCadoptatrail@gmail.com or Meara McQuain at HTA by calling (970) 726-1013.

The HTA is organizing work in the Phases area near Tabernash. A short trail is planned to connect the Salad Bowl to the front side trails. Trail work will likely include hand-building trail on a steep slope using a variety of tools. Volunteers should be dressed in layers with water, food, sunscreen and closed toe shoes. More information to come from HTA as the plan develops.

East Grand Middle School Eighth graders from Abby Loberg's social studies class this year chose to do trail restoration on the Fraser-to-Granby Trail with HTA as their annual service learning project. The 90 or so students worked for at least 2hrs each between 8am-3pm pulling weeds, restoring trail tread, cleaning up trash, and making trail surface improvements on the Fraser-to-Granby trail from Village Drive/Ten Mile to behind the Inn at SilverCreek. The kids were super productive and hard-working, exhibiting a positive attitude that really embraced service learning. Fabulous job students.

All this water means spring flowers but we need sun to really get them going. Walking on the county road near my home on Red Dirt Hill, the early purple Pasque flowers and blue Lanceleaf Chiming Bells are everywhere welcoming the sun earlier this week.

Pray for sunshine so we can enjoy the outdoors in picturesque Grand County with the snow still in the mountains and lush green in the valleys. But be aware that Mother Nature can be fickle and be prepared in the backcountry. Carry extra clothing, food and water and always tell someone where you are going.