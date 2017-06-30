Grand County trails | SkyHiNews.com

The pink in the clouds made the evening complete as the Princess riders met Wednesday evening for a ride at the Red Gate in Meadowridge. Last week we met at Murdoch's for a ride up Creekside and down Flume. These are two of my favorite evening mountain bike rides and I have done them many times over the years with the Ladies Rides. But as I get older or more involved in work or whatever, I don't have as much passion for the iconic Tipperary or always having the fast pace pedal to the metal ride or just plain can't keep up. So for several years the Ladies have had several groups available. The more ambitious group called WOW (Women on Wheels) is usually led by Christina Russell or Maire Sullivan and meets Wednesday evenings 6 p.m. at various locations. The Princess Ride is usually led by Diana Lynn Rau and meets Wednesdays 6 p.m. but they ride at a slower pace and stop more often to look at the scenery. The Morning Glory ride is usually led by Jill Suffin and this year they meet about 10 a.m. on both Wednesday and Thursdays. So we gals now have more options – Check the Facebook page – Grand County Womens' Mountain Bikers each week to see where the different groups are meeting and just come on out! Thanks to all the gals for getting this together.

With the hot dry weather, many of us take to the rivers or lakes. The high spring flows are over and our days on the Fraser River or Byers Canyon are done for this year. The exciting water of the Upper Colorado has settled down to a steady flow now falling below 3000 CFS. This is a great level for people with rafts of all sizes, inflatable kayaks or duckies, paddleboards, and even tubes. The section from Pumphouse to Radium can be like bumperboats on a hot dry Saturday or Sunday with many people trying their courage leaping from jump rock while others soak in the Hot Springs and cheer them on. Fisherman still manage to hook and release sizable fish in these gold medal waters and more and more people are in dories or casting from the shores. Families love this great way to be with their kids and will float for an hour and camp at the many sites available from Pumphouse to Radium, to Rancho, State Bridge, Two Bridges, Catamount, Pinball, Dotzero and even to Glenwood Canyon. Lower parts of the river are less crowded and the smaller class one and two rapids are great for families with younger children or people learning to row or paddle. Several of these areas mentioned are BLM recreation areas and some even have ADA campsites. There is a $5 per vehicle parking fee charged by BLM and these fees are have been well worth it. Google Upper Colorado River guide by BLM for detailed information or purchase one in the Kremmling office.

Vast improvements have been made since these user fees began. The BLM promised they would use the funds to improve launch and takeout ramps, facilities and recreation areas and I can only praise the improvements made. Hint – there are less people on the river later afternoon and evenings and the sun is not as fierce.

But be sure to have something for the mosquitos, whether bug spray or just light clothes. You don't want to be the meal that night!