Grand County real estate transactions | SkyHiNews.com

From July 23 to July 29.

Forest at St. Louis Creek Subdivision TRT 2 — Michael and Marlene Henderson to Steven and Anita Poole, $680,000

Kicking Horse Lodges Unit 105, Bldg 1 — Brett and Alison Frey to Sondra and Jason D'Agostino, $159,000

Columbine Lake Lot 93, Block 8 — Timothy and Bridget Abare to Stephen and Patricia Rodgers, $260,000

Cozens Meadow at Grand Park Unit 201, Bldg 1 — Cozens Pointe LLC to The Dean A Kallhoff Revocable Trust and The Monica J Kallhoff Revocable Living Trust, $498,139.28

Winter Park Ranch 2nd Filing Lot 6, Block 3 — Stephen Kary to Wesley and Cheryl Pudwill, $135,000

Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 1, Unit 12, Bldg 4 — Helene Pujari to Phillis and Bradford King, Roxanne Riccardi, $259,000

East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 116 — Rendezvous Homes LLC to Bruce, Lisa and Ryan Barwick, $566,494

Kremmling Country Addition Lot 7, Block 5 — Michael and Shona Page to Anthoney and Ivanka Kugler, $258,000

Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 2, Lot 26 — Grand Park Homes LLC to Dave Houston, $383,280

Granby Business Center & Condominium Map Lot 2, Unit B — Daus Flanagan Granby LLC to Thine Designs LLC, $159,000

Lions Gate Pines Lodge Condo Unit 101, Week 23 — Robert and David Leishman to Lions Gate Pines Lodge Condominiums Association Inc, $736.00

Cozens Pointe at Grand Park Unit 202, Bldg 1 — Cozens Pointe LLC to Tami Nielsen, $274,900

Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 118 Timeshare 118619 — David and Carole Stares to The Mountainside at SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500

East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 115 Major Subdivision Final Plat Amendment — Rendezvous Homes LLC to Pamela Callahan, $632,637.20

Ice Box Estates Lot 23 — Dennis and Rita Couts to Lana Frankenfield, $440,000

Valley at Winter Park Subdivision Lots 6,47,48 — The Woods at Pole Creek LLC to Roger Chivukula, $245,000

Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 2, Unit 7 — Justin Michael Koan-Irvin to Andrew and Erica Hoffman, $250,000

East Mountain Filing 4, Lot 16 — Steven and Michelle Furuto, Kenlynn and Christopher John to Mary Walsh, $735,000

Stagecoach Meadows Sub Lot 37 — RJ Russell Real Properties LLC, Roderick and Janet Russell to Michael and Vivian Williams, $149,900

Shorewood Subdivision Lot 7, Block 2 — Richard Larned to Michael and Allison Ladefoged, $300,000

Kicking Horse Lodges Unit 8 104, Bldg Saddlehorn — Jay and Brigette Modglin to Christopher and Jill Longshore, $140,000

Alpine Timbers Lot 34 — Richard and Jutta Oberle to Todd and Heather McFadden, $850,000

Kremmling Block 25, Lots 1,2,3,4,5,6 — Partial Legal — See Documents — Derek Baker to Devin Edwards and Kayla Fevinger, $263,000

Granby Ranch Filing 2, Lot 9 — Rock Enterprises Group LLC to Ashli Collins and Ganesh Rao, $565,000

Bear Crossing Town Homes Lot 17 — Todd and Deb Strahm to Matthew and Tara Leman, Joseph and Melissa Basta, $625,000

Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 61 — David Lesage and Amy Petersen to Traci Wilson, $147,500

Silverstar Condominiums Subdivision Unit 1 — Bryan and Jane Weitzel to Kevin Clark and Brenidy Rice, $152,000

Lakeridge Mtn Valley Subdivision Lot 2, Block 2 — Gary and Karen Bliss to David Stauter, $44,000

C Lazy U Chimney Rock Cabins Lot 7 — C Lazy U Ranch Development LLC, Don Bailey to Steven and Sheryl Durham, $925,000

Soda Creek Condos at Soda Springs Unit 103, TRT TC — Gregg and Marcia Milius to Cynthia and Franklin Woodhouse Jr, $233,000

Trademark Condo Unit 4, Bldg 1 — PPA Trademark LLC to Parsenn Ventures LLC, $449,000

Beaver Village Flg #1, Bldg 3, Unit 102, Bldg 17 — Henry Kaanta to Scott M Williams Living Trust, $275,000

Kicking Horse Lodges Unit 202, Bldg 1 — The Peter F & Julie A Kirchhof Family Trust, The Peter Kirchhof Family Trust, The Julie A Kirchhof Family Trust to The Oakley Joint Revocable Trust, $218,000

Blue Valley Acres Unit #2, Lot 2, Block 1 — Robert Cirks to Jessica Johns and John Koetteritz, $350,000

Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 58, Block 15 — Judy and Thomas Sifers to Tobias and Stacie Dellamano, $250,000

Himebaughs 1st Addition Hot Sulphur Springs Blocks 5,6,7,8,9,10 — BK Jones Creek LLC to Julie and Robert Firth Jr, $25,000

East Mountain Filing 9, Lot 9; East Mountain Filing 9, Unit 9G — Rendezvous Homes LLC to Alison Roberts Durnavich Protection Trust, $445,499

Granby Ranch Filing 2B, Lot 61 — James and Carol Brame to Michael and Stacy Dedin, $574,275

SEC 26 TWP 3N R 76W Partial Legal — See Document — Bank of America NA to Karen Anderson, $287,000

Summit at SilverCreek Bldg 2, Unit 2305 — John and Kathleen Foreman, Mary and Douglas White to Gerald Hahn, $149,000

Frontier Investment Company Addition to Kremmling Lots 14,15,16,19 — Rebecca Manly to Chandler Watts, $190,000

Soda Springs Ranch Filing 2, Unit A2, TRT G — Larry, Celia and Lance Johnson to John and Katherine Gates, $208,000

Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 29, Block 21 — David and Barbara Janitor to Leslaw Koczera and Dorota Borkowska Koczera, $14,000

SECS 28,29 TWP 1S R 78W Partial Legal — See Documents — Lazy 2K LLC to M David Madonna and Shelley Bresnick, $260,000