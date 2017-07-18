Grand Lake bustles with Buffalo Days (with photo slideshow) | SkyHiNews.com

Grand Lake's 70th annual Buffalo Days celebration was held over the weekend as thousands of visitors flocked to the community to participate in the festivities.

Things got underway Saturday with the Grand Lake Rotary Pancake Breakfast in the Town Park at 7 a.m. At 8:30 a.m. the Buffalo Stampede 5K run kicked off. The rest of Saturday was filled with a buffalo meat barbecue in the Town Park, the historic shootout staging and live music. Saturday night wrapped up with Rotary's Bingo at the Heckert Pavilion.

Sunday morning was a more solemn occasion featuring Cowboy Church services in the Town Park. At 1 p.m. the Buffalo Days Parade kicked off. Several thousand visitors lined Grand Avenue as dozens of floats made their way through the crowds.

Grand Lake Chamber Director Samantha Bruegger was thrilled with the event and the large turnout from visitors.

"This was the best parade ever," Bruegger said. "A big thank you to my staff who really pulled this off. I think it has been a family fun weekend. We have definitely seen a lot of traffic from families this year."

Bruegger said she did not have an estimate on the total crowd size and was waiting for car counts from the weekend, which she expects in coming weeks, before venturing an estimate. According to Bruegger over 50 floats participated in the parade Sunday.