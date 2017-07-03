Grand Lake men’s golf winners | SkyHiNews.com

On a beautiful June 28, the Grand Lake Mens Golf Club competed in a 'One Gross, Two Net' scoring utilizing four member teams. The winners were:

1st Place Team with a score of 207 – Lorin Nessan, Jim Negri, Todd Mayfield and Ed Peterson

2nd Place Team with a score of 214 – Carl Davis, Brian Grove, Ed Bittle and Gary Littlefield

Tied for third place with scores of 215 – the team of Drelles, Comito, Williams and Stephens, and the team of Burks, Temple, Hall and Blea.

Congratulations to the winners.