Grand Lake Rotary helps raise polio awareness

The Grand Lake Rotary Club held a World Polio Day fundraiser Oct. 24, which featured Rotarian Bob Scott recounting his childhood and adult experiences as a polio survivor, from being in an iron lung at seven years old to more recent post-polio experiences and health challenges. His story brought home the continuing need to meet the challenge to finally rid the world of this disease. Rotary International has committed to raising $150M over the next three years, matching its contribution over the past 30 years, in a worldwide effort to eradicate polio. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has committed to matching Rotary's efforts 2 to 1. Grand Lake Rotary matched the $500 raised at the event for a total of $1,000. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's 2:1 match equates to a total of $3,000 raised toward this worthy endeavor.