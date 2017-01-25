Grand Lake Trustees Gasner and Sabo resign citing dysfunctional government | SkyHiDailyNews.com

The Grand Lake Town Board has been involved in a row lately.

Over the past three weeks two Town Trustees, Jim Gasner and Lance Sabo, have resigned from their seats citing a general sense of dysfunction within town government and a lack of consistency in how Town codes and polices are applied to citizens.

GASNER COMMENTS

Gasner was the first to resign from the Board. His resignation was formally announced during the Jan. 9 Board meeting. On Wednesday, Jan. 18 Gasner submitted a Letter to the Editor to the Sky-Hi News. Gasner begins his letter by stating, “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as Trustee for the town of Grand Lake…I have decided that my core values are not aligned with the dysfunctional organizational management of the Town and Board of Trustees.”

Gasner explains he originally believed his biggest challenge as a Trustee would, “stem from a lack of systems.” Gasner goes on to explain that, “inflated egos, office politics, Board member friendships and administrative incompetence would prove to be bigger obstacles.”

In his letter Gasner criticizes what he sees as, “ambiguous policies and procedures and the inconsistent application and enforcement of both.” Gasner states his belief that he is not the only citizen of Grand Lake to harbor such feelings. “The turnover rates among employees, lack of employee and citizen public acknowledgement are further evidence of a dysfunctional administration,” he states.

Gasner wraps up his letter by imploring the Board’s remaining Trustees to make, “difficult decisions, and better judgment calls and follow the policies and procedures that they took oaths to uphold!” Before closing he adds, “They need to be fair to everyone.”

SABO COMMENTS

Lance Sabo, who formally resigned from his seat on the Board on Jan. 20, echoed Gasner’s sentiments. Sabo said he was prompted to resign from the Board because of a, “complete break down of order.” Sabo did not mention any names specifically but said, “There have been so many times in recent months when one Board member will say something that upsets another Board member. Then all of a sudden people are interrupting, shouting, stomping around. There has been a breakdown of attitudes. When you challenge what is being done in Town, everybody blows up.”

Sabo cited his discontent with how Town codes are applied and enforced alleging that Town codes are enforced selectively depending upon the individual who has violated the Town codes and their popularity with Town officials. Sabo described himself as feeling extremely frustrated by what he perceives as a lack of response from Town administrators on a number of topics. “I’m 71-years old,” Sabo said. “I don’t need to waste my time with this anymore.”

RESPONSES

Grand Lake Town Mayor Jim Peterson had not responded to requests for comment as of press time. Additionally Grand Lake Town Manager Jim White is attending at Colorado City and County Management Association Conference from Jan. 25 through the 28 and was unavailable for comment.

FILLING SEATS

Grand Lake is now short two Trustees and the Board is seeking replacement members. Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest to the Grand Lake Town government by Feb. 22. The Grand Lake Board plans to select the replacement Board members at their Feb. 27 Regular Meeting. The terms of the two new Trustees will expire in April 2018. To be eligible a person must be at least 18-years-old, be a registered elector of the Town of Grand Lake, have resided in Grand Lake for at least the last 12-months consecutively, and may not hold two offices at the same time.