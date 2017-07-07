Gutzler Fire grows to over 1,000 acres | SkyHiNews.com

The Gutzler Fire burning in Eagle County continues to grow, now engulfing over 1,000 acres of Forest Service land. Around three percent of the fire is currently contained, according to Marcia Gilles, public information officer for the fire.

No injuries or evacuations have been reported at this time.

The fire, located about 14 miles southwest of Kremmling, is moving southwest away from Grand County and doesn't appear to have any homes or businesses in its path, according to Gilles.

Despite rain in Grand County, the fire hasn't received any precipitation to date, and is being exacerbated by erratic winds, dry timber and above average temperatures. Steep and rocky terrain add another level of difficulty for firefighters.

"Fire crews have been using natural barriers such as meadows and cliffs to connect fireline on the southwest edge of the fire," said Aaron Mayville, US Forest Service district manager, in a statement released this morning by the US Department of Agriculture. "Having both hand crews digging fireline along with air operations dropping water to tame the flames is helping slow the fire growth and gain some containment."

There are currently over 175 fire personnel battling the flames. Multiple aircraft are also being implemented including a heavy type 1 air tanker, two type 1 helicopters and a type 3 helicopter.

A multi-mission aircraft will be flying over later today to trace a new parameter for the fire, and determine its growth.

Stage 1-fire restrictions were announced today for the White River National Forest and Bureau of Land Management public lands. The ban also reaches to Summit, Eagle and Rio Blanco counties.

"We ask the public to follow the relatively minor fire restrictions to help prevent starting human caused wildfires that are known to be high risk, specifically smoking and campfires that can take additional fire personnel and resources," said Gilles.

The Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District closed Forest Road 402 for fire operations. Temporary flight restrictions are also currently in effect, including the use of drones over the area.

Eagle and Grand County officials stress that smoke can be a major health issue, and that those in smoky areas should keep their windows closed and avoid prolonged outdoor activity.