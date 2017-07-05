Gutzler Fire near Kremmling reaches 300 acres | SkyHiNews.com

The Gutzler Fire, located 12 miles southwest of Kremmling in Eagle County, continues to rage since it began Sunday, now growing to encompass over 300 acres of forest service land, according to U.S. Forest Service officials.

The fire's size jumped from covering 97 acres to 304 acres on Monday night, according to mapping performed by multi-mission aircraft. The fire is currently located southwest of Kremmling and about nine miles west of Green Mountain Reservoir.

The rapid growth of the fire was not completely unexpected based on the type of fuel in the surrounding terrain, explained Kate Jerman, public information officer for the Gutzler fire and White River National Forest.

"It's burning mixed conifer, some live timber and beetle-kill," Jerman said. "For this fuel type that the fire is burning in, it was an expected and normal increase."

While there are no homes or structures currently labeled as threatened, those living in the surrounding area must be careful of smoke in the area, Jerman advised.

Eagle County residents and those in the area surrounding the fire should keep their windows closed and avoid outdoor activities for prolonged amounts of time.

As many as 85 firefighters are actively working to suppress the blaze — which ignited after an area of land was struck by lightning — as well as numerous teams digging containment lines, workers monitoring moisture levels and several aircraft assisting. The area had been smoldering since late June, finally erupting in flames July 2.

Containment lines are being dug along the east and southeast portions of the perimeter, and are being connected to natural barriers such as rock bands.

Multi-mission aircraft have been brought in twice to map the fire, and helicopters are being used to conduct water drops and provide reconnaissance.

Due to the terrain, however, there are some areas firefighters will not be able to reach.

"Firefighter safety is the top priority here," Jerman said. "Especially with this fuel type, there's just certain places we can't place firefighters. There's a lot of dead and down trees due to beetle-kill."

Despite the fire's proximity near Kremmling, no crews from Grand County are currently assisting with the fire, according to Brady Mathis, firefighter technician for Kremmling Fire.

"Until they need to start using our resources, we won't get involved," said Mathis.

Mathis said he couldn't speculate on whether or not the fire has the potential to enter Kremmling.