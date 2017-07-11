Hamilton: An open letter to Kim Jong-un | SkyHiNews.com

Dear Mr. Supreme Leader:

Please forgive the informality of this letter; however, you have been in the news a lot lately and I feel like I am getting to know you. So, in the interest of world peace and your personal welfare, I feel compelled to give you some free advice.

First of all, I think you have made a risky career choice. Just off the top of my head, I recall the lives of some relatively recent and infamous dictators who did not end well. For example: Benito Mussolini, Adolph Hitler, Nicolae Ceausescu, Saddam Hussein, and Muammar Gadhafi. While Joseph Stalin might have died in bed from a stroke, there are rumors he was smothered by Nikita Khrushchev.

But you don't have to be an all-out despotic dictator for some people to want to kill you. Here in America's representative democracy, we lost Abraham Lincoln, James Garfield, William McKinley, and John F. Kennedy to assassins. That, however, does not count unsuccessful assassination attempts directed at: Andrew Jackson, Theodore Roosevelt, FDR, Harry Truman, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Hussein Obama.

Granted, you have yourself surrounded by supposedly loyal folks who guard you day and night. But I need to warn you about a possible coup d'état. You see, you are playing a very dangerous game against a very unpredictable President of the United States. Even though you hold over ten million citizens of Seoul hostage with your thousands of artillery pieces within shooting range of downtown Seoul, what if you overplay your hand? What if some of the folks around you decide you are going to get them all killed? They have loved ones: parents, wives, children, grand children, and other relatives.

Here's what might happen: 1. You could be deposed by a military coup that would continue your anti-western policies; however, not by playing nuclear roulette with the USA. 2. You could be deposed by a military junta that wants a better life for the poor people of North Korea, a life more like the relatively abundant life being lived by your ethnic kinsmen and women in South Korea.

Believe me; we have been shopping in downtown Seoul. It is a Disney Land for shoppers. Last time Wonder Wife and I were there, we had to buy extra suitcases to ship all our bargains back to the USA.

Okay. So, I understand you inherited this dictatorship business from your father and he inherited the business from his father. But, unless you just happen to like it, nothing is forcing you to continue with their business model.

You could become a real hero to your people by providing them with food. We can send you food. We are up to our hips in food. You could provide your people with health care. We have a half-vast, health-insurance model we are about the scrap and you are welcome to it.

Bottom line: there are better career choices to which you should give serious consideration. Our President might set you up with a casino: pretty girls. Johnny Walker Red, endless buffets, and a better barber. Think about it.

Sincerely,

William

Nationally syndicated columnist, William Hamilton, is a laureate of the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame, the Nebraska Aviation Hall of Fame, the Colorado Aviation Hall of Fame, the Oklahoma University Army ROTC Wall of Fame, and is a recipient of the University of Nebraska 2015 Alumni Achievement Award. He was educated at the University of Oklahoma, the George Washington University, the U.S Naval War College, the University of Nebraska, and Harvard University. For more, see: http://www.central-view.com.