Hanging in there: Aerial adventure park opens in Fraser | SkyHiNews.com

When Igor Guziur moved to Colorado from the Czech Republic he had one thing on his mind: adventure.

Guziur is the owner of Winter Park Adventure Quest, a business he began with his wife, Cara McDonald, to create more approachable outdoor activities for families and visitors. They are unveiling on Friday their new aerial adventure park at the Fraser Valley Sports Complex.

"We're trying to empower people," said Guziur, who also ran a zip-line company on the western slope for five years. "We wanted to create a safe, fun, welcoming environment so that people feel better about themselves leaving than when they came here."

The park features a 25-foot high structure, with wires supporting different obstacles, or elements, surrounding it. Participants can move across 24 unique elements on their way to the top, and there are easier and more difficult routes to the peak.

One of the unique aspects of the new park is that climbers do not have to follow a set course, but instead are free to explore on their own. The harnesses are equipped with magnetic carabiners, which assure that only one can be undone at a time, ensuring safety and allowing patrons to move about at their own pace without needing a guide.

"People want to feel free to choose where they want to go," said Guziur. "I feel like that you can learn life skills that way. You focus, you have to come up with strategies and goals and stick to those to get up. And the feeling of achievement is huge."

Guziur emphasizes that he wants to focus on locals and creating a community around the park. Every Friday will be a "locals day," where locals to the county will be treated to discounted tickets and extended hours. Every Friday night there will also be a "Pie in the Sky" event, where everyone can enjoy Elevation Pizza and climb in the park.

Winter Park Adventure Quest also offers guided rock climbing tours in Arapahoe National Park. Guziur says he takes customers to a 30 foot rock face, and they can participate in three different paths to the top.

"It's a really friendly rock," said Guziur. "And you're not scared. You're learning to fail so that you can do better. If you fail this time, you try again until you do it. I think that makes people feel good."

"You're climbing, you're in the national forest and it's doable," added McDonald, who handles marketing and communication for the business. "We want people to have that confidence and empowerment of saying, 'I can get up there.'"

It costs $40 per person to participate, and you get access to the course for 90 minutes. The structure is also available for birthdays and private parties. Guziur says that he expects the park to be open until sometime in October, depending on weather.

Guziur also says that he couldn't have completed the park without the help and support of the Fraser Valley community

"One thing that was really cool while we were doing this is I really had a sense of community," he said. "So many people were popping up out of nowhere to help. The Red District was great with understanding our needs and working with us. There were so many people that helped."

The park is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and open until 7 p.m. on Fridays.