Happening this week at East Grand School District | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Granby Elementary Students participated in Science Fair last week. Here are the results:

5th Grade

Overall Best Engineering Project, Awarded by Middle Park 4-H: Kylee Boomer, 2nd Place: Mackenzie Moyer, 3rd Place Ben Ewert, Best Science Fair Project, Awarded by Mountain Parks Electric: Abilene Yurich, Best Scientific Engineering: Emma Bellatty, 2nd Place: Charlotte Fody, 3rd Place: Peyton Burns, 4th Place: Logan Whaley, 5th Place: Wren Williams, 6th Place: Ella Quesada

4th Grade

Overall Best Engineering Project, Awarded by Middle Park 4-H: Carter Chamberlin, Overall Best Energy Project, Awarded by Mountain Parks Electric: Macey Childers, 1st Place Engineering: Blaire Hester, 2nd Place: Cruz Hanson, 3rd Place: Aubree Hanson, 1st Place Scientific Method: Macy Childers, 2nd Place: Emily Perdue, 3rd Place: Paige Vechiarelli, 4th Place Overall: Sabra Forquer, 5th Place: Kaylee Hoover, 6th Place: Samantha Paulson, Honorable Mention: Wyatt Boeckers and Haley Miller. 5th grader Carter Chamberlin's winning project addressed improving the safety of ski lifts and 5th grader Kylee Boomer's winning project was about solar ovens. 4th grader Macey Childers winning project was on geothermal energy.

Overall

Overall Best Science Fair Project winner, 5th grader, Abilene Yurich's project was on the antibacterial qualities of canine saliva. Zach Boor and students from MPHS his science classes attended the GES "Science and Engineering Fair" to judge projects. It was great to have high school students interacting with GES students about their projects!

odds and ends

• MPHS Industrial Arts classes are in need of updating hoods for the dust collection system. They have dust collection venting and just need a few hoods that can be adapted to the vent to our system. If there is room they'd love some more metal and wood. The kids are amazingly creative with whatever they are given. They already have the recycle mind set!

• GES Preschool wants to thank Grand Mountain Bank for their donation of $100 through the "Lend a Hand" program.

• This week is College Week! 5th graders at GES will be visiting CU-Boulder on Thursday, March 9.

• Last week was Read Across America week and Fraser Valley Elementtary as well as Granby Elementary had various reading events where members of the community came and read with the students.

Frank Reeves is the superintendent of East Grand School District.