Happenings at East Grand School District: Day of the Dead; Turkey Trot Mondays

• GES received a grant from Action for Healthy Kids for a new recess cart with playground equipment. GES students are excited to be using the new playground balls, sport balls, jump ropes, and hula-hoops at recess. The recess cart will also be available for Turkey Trot Mondays, which is morning open gym on the Mondays leading up to Thanksgiving.

• Fourth graders at Fraser Valley Elementary are working hard on division; deciding what to do with the remainders when they have divided. They are also excited to be discussing health topics with District Health Coordinator, Kathy Kopp, once a week. They have been talking about what makes a friend, what to look for in a friend, and how to make and keep a friend. Their topic of study for November will be communication.

• The preschool program at FVE recently held a Family Picnic in the Park on Friday Oct 13th. Over 60 people, children and adults, enjoyed a beautiful fall day playing at the park and getting to know each other. This year, the preschool program also invited past students and families, who are now in Kindergarten, to reconnect and hear all about their new year. This is a tradition we plan to continue in the future!

• Here's an update on what CREW is up to: For 2 weeks in October we worked with Nichole Robinson at NSCD. Helping with winterizing the therapeutic riding center. We met farrier Justin Frank who showed us how he trims horses hooves, forges his own horseshoes, and cares for the horses here in Grand County as well as all over the country. This last week we spent in the Mountain Beast Fitness Center here in Granby where Cody and Rob worked with us on the basics of Jiujitsu and self- defense. Thank you for all the support from MPHS SRO Craig Parten, and Granby PD for setting this up.

• GES teacher Rosemary Opatril's class had fun doing a project from MysteryDoug.com. The subject was about our skeletons and why we have bones. Part of the extension activity was to make an x-ray picture of our hands using crayons and oil. When hung up to the light, it looks like a colorful x-ray. The students had so much fun and lots of learning! (Not to mention, it coincided with Halloween).

• MPHS Counseling department will be partnering with Kathy Kopp's Freshman Seminar class to research and investigate personal career pathways. Students will be doing interest inventories as well as other research to help them gain a better understanding of themselves as it relates to careers.

• Flu Clinics where well attended in all schools this year. We had a total 125 students and staff received their Flu vaccine. Hopefully we will have less absenteeism this winter, because of students getting the Flu vaccine. A special thank you should go to Middle Park Medical Center for offering this service to East Grand School District students and Staff.

• The Counseling department will be hosting many college representatives at the high school during November. They include Doane College, Mesa State University, Colorado Mountain College, and Grand Canyon University.

• Spanish students at East Grand Middle School have been learning about the cultural traditions of Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) in Mexico. During this unit, students have the opportunity to contribute to a classroom altar to honor loved ones, make colorful calaveras (skulls), and bring in Mexican recipes from home to share with classmates. "Muchas gracias" to the students and families who contributed to our class altar and helped provide our classes with delicious Mexican food on Nov. 2.

• Teachers from every school in the district are taking the i3SEED class Increasing Student Ownership of Learning this semester.

• 4th and 5th grade student council members at F.V.E. are in charge of the fall food drive to benefit Mountain Family Center. The drive starts November 6th and ends on the 15th. If you'd like to contribute, please bring non-perishable food items such as peanut butter, crackers, soup, or pasta to the foyer at Fraser Valley Elementary. Help us reach or exceed our goal contributing 260 items to the food bank at Mountain Family Center.