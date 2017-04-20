Happenings at East Grand School District | SkyHiNews.com

Mark your calendars for a fun-filled evening at East Grand Middle School on May 11. We will be hosting our annual "Passport to Education Night," which provides students an opportunity to share hands-on learning with you. The EGMS PAC is also hosting a BINGO night fundraiser at EGMS on May 11 in conjunction with the Fraser/Winter Park Rotary Club. We will have more details as the date gets closer.

Eighth graders at EGMS are very busy preparing for their annual service project. This year, the eighth grade will be working with Headwaters Trail Alliance on their project. The annual eighth grade trip to Washington, D.C., is right around the corner and the students are getting excited for that as well.

The East Grand School District Art Show is now in process at the Granby Public Library. Art will be on display until April 30. Come and see the great work our students of all ages are creating.

Mind Springs is hosting a free "Youth Mental Health First-Aid" class for adults who want to learn more about identifying and helping youth in our community who may be suffering from mental health issues. The class is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at East Grand Middle School. This is a great opportunity for our community to learn how to better support our at-risk children.

On Wednesday, March 22, East Grand Middle School hosted Jessica Howard, a Gifted and Talented guest speaker. She is an educational consultant who also works for the Colorado Department of Education. Howard spoke with the parents of GT students in the district regarding meeting the social/emotional needs of a GT student. Her expertise on this subject was very helpful for parents and she provided many resources as well.

All schools have been conducting PARCC and CMAS tests over the past few weeks. We will wrap up state level testing next week. The principals report that the students have come prepared and rested. Thank you to all of the parents who make sure our children are continually giving their best effort. Another thank you goes to the volunteers who make sure our students are given healthy snacks and breaks during the testing times.

We have four students attending and competing at the FBLA State Conference in Vail this weekend. Good luck.

The Lady Panthers Soccer season is in full swing! Come out and support the Panthers, the next home game is April 26 against Kipp. Come cheer both JV and varsity teams.