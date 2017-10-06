Happenings in East Grand School District

• Granby preschool took a field trip to Granby Community Garden. The students got to harvest peas, carrots, and raspberries. They learned what makes a garden grow and what happens to vegetables when it gets it gets too cold in a garden.

• Here is the homecoming activities at the High School next week: Pep Assembly, Tuesday 3:30-4; Iron Man, Tuesday 7 p.m.; Soccer, Wednesday 4 p.m.; EGSD Staff Dinner, Wednesday 4:30 -6:30; Powderpuff, Wednesday 7 p.m.; Bonfire, Wednesday after Powderpuff; Football, Friday 7 p.m.; Royalty, half-time of football game; Volleyball, Saturday 1 p.m.; Dance, Saturday 8-11 p.m. We hope the community as well as alumni can come and support us.

• Food Service will be celebrating National School Lunch Week Oct. 9-13. There will be new menu items everyday, taste-testing, local Colorado fruits and vegetables served all week as well as fun food activities. Encourage your kids to participate and try some healthy new lunch items.

• Food service is currently participating in Let's Move Salad Bars to Schools. Research shows that incorporating bars into school lunches increases children's consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables. Salad bars profoundly shift the typical school lunch by offering students not only variety but also choice. All donations will go to fund salad bars for Fraser and Granby Elementary. Donations can be made at http://www.saladbar.org/donate/ for East Grand School District.

• EGMS Technology Teacher, Ms. Quinn, has been working on matching grants to purchase two NAO robots for her classroom. She has currently secured $8,350.00 toward the $20,900 needed to purchase the two robots and curriculum. The NAO robots and curriculum allow for differentiation in programming these robots, allowing students to program movement by using a drag and drop method, along with advanced programming options where students can learn to program in Java, Python, and C+. The goal is that by 8th grade students will program the robots to read and move to a children's book that they will then take to the elementary school to have the robot read the book to a classroom. Current donors include the EGMS PAC, East Grand Education Foundation Fund, Grand Foundation, and private anonymous donation.

• Our kindergarteners are using brand new touch screen Chromebooks this year, for the first time ever. We think it is pretty special that even our littlest learners get to use such phenomenal technology. It would be great for our community to know.

• Our mountain bikers hosted a race at Granby Ranch two weeks ago, here is a story by parent and teacher Patty Finnegan: Freshman girls went last at 1:50. Start of the race-weather was perfect. By the second lap-just pouring. They deemed the race unsafe on the part on the hill under the chair lift. So they rerouted the girls to the road. Bethanne had so much mud stuck on her derailer that her chain fell off. Knew all she had to do was finish and that she would qualify for state. So the last 1/2 mile she ran with her bike across the finish line. Very Cool.