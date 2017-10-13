Happenings in East Grand School District

• The fourth grade at Fraser Valley Elementary has new pen pals. Children from the Sir Edmund Hillary School in Khumbu Region of Nepal. Peggy Smith and Jean Wolter introduced us to Tashi and Lapka. There were over in Nepal last fall and visited the school. Tashi and Lapka came to school and gave a presentation on the school and the many differences yet similarities of our schools. Tashi is the headmaster of the school and their number one fundraiser. We look forward to this new relationship.

• The kindergarteners from Granby Elementary had a special event Thursday, Oct. 5 after a week of activities highlighting the book, Miss Bindergarten Takes a Field Trip With Kindergarten. The culminating adventure was a community field trip to the East Grand Fire Station, City Market, Granby Public Library, and Town Park. Seeing these community resources first-hand provided the children with a fun, rich learning experience. We thank these establishments for their generous hospitality.

• Sophomore River Trip: Adventure Ed took over 40 sophomores down the Colorado River in conjunction with National Public Lands Day and the BLM. It was a one-day trip, but a full day. We rafted from Pumphouse to Yarmony and thoroughly cleaned up the Radium launches and campgrounds in between. We learned from the BLM about Leave-no-trace and how to be stewards of our beautiful backyard. Local historian and rancher Jim Yust addressed the group about the history of the area, especially the damn proposals and water rights. These sophomores earned community service for their time spent cleaning up the river. The weather that day also taught meaningful lessons in preparation and grit as it changed from a sunny day of water fights into a long paddle through the lakes in freezing rain and headwinds. The sophomores all rose to the occasion and made it home in good spirits, a little smarter and a little tougher. Thanks to all our partners within the district and the community that make these trips possible.

• Lions club will be facilitating a Scholarship Fair during MPHS Parent teacher conferences.

• MPHS senior parents are reminded that FAFSA is now available to students and parents. It is very important that all parents/guardians of seniors complete FAFSA, even if students are not committed to attending college next year. https://fafsa.ed.gov/

• Granby Elementary School's PTA is hosted a healthy fundraising celebration to raise money for our school on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 11 and 12. Students pledged to walk/run for 45 minutes on both days for donations from our community.

Recommended Stories For You

• Tami Hamm, Middle Park High School's Custodial / Maintenance Day Lead Supervisor would like to honor our evening custodial staff for all their dedication, loyalty and hard work.

• Thank you and Great Job.

• If you haven't seen the latest issue of Colorado Country Life from Mountain Parks Electric, check out page 10. Kari Simmons is featured, emphasizing her recovery from cancer and her latest endeavor of writing a children's book entitled, My Teacher Has Cancer. Let's hope she can get it published. Kudos to you Kari, in more ways than one.