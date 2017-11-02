Happenings in East Grand School District: Elementary art projects; lung dissection

• FVE art teacher Shelly Peeters is teaming up with student, Mazie Giberson again for the 2nd Annual Art for a Cause. Mazie started this program last year.

• Granby Elementary art classes are working on several artists. Fifth grade is learning how to do self-portraits like the artist Chuck Close by using the grid technique. Fourth grade students are creating Picasso-inspired faces. Third grade students are creating exciting jungles inspired by the artist Henri Rousseau. Second grade students with the help of technology are doing Pop Art self-portraits inspired by Andy Warhol and first graders are studying Paul Klee and Cubism in their renditions of his painting Castle and Sun.

• Nov. 8 is our annual fifth grade lung dissection at FVE. Todd Holzwarth of East Grand Fire heads up the dissection and the MPHS EMS students come down to work with our fifth graders. It's an exciting "community" event.

• We had 127 participants in the FVE Book Character Pumpkin Decorating Contest. There were many outstanding pumpkins. Winners are: Grades K-2 – Cutest: Porter Brooks, Funniest: Harry Banks, Most Like Book Character: Fletcher Cahalane, Most Original: Kayden Valan; Grades 3-5 – Cutest: Forrest Cramer, Funniest: Conner Stone, Most Like Book Character: Logan Kielley, Most Original: Isidro Molina.

• This week eighth graders are coming up with their service learning project ideas. They will make presentations that will be judged, and the best proposal will be carried out during this school year. Stay tuned to find out which idea will be fulfilled by the students, to make Grand County a better place to live.

• The fifth graders at FVE are analyzing spooky and creepy poems by Edgar Allan Poe. They're reading "The Raven" and "Annabel Lee." As a culminating activity, students will compare and contrast the mood, theme, and characters in both poems.

• ELL students are helping the AP Spanish students practice speaking Spanish during study halls at MPHS.

• EGMS Art Club is creating a 4×4' wooden quilt square to be part of the Grand County Quilt Trail. Here is a link: http://grandcountyhistory.org/?s=quilt&themedemo=&btn_search=

Several students worked on the design and are now painting the large red, black, gray, and white patterned panel.

• GES PTA provided funding to complete the sanding and sealing of the playground.

• Fourth grade students at GES created Colorado region salt dough maps.

• GES fourth grade students are doing pumpkin math for their fall celebration. Students estimate the weight of the pumpkin, weigh the pumpkin and figure out the weight of the "guts."