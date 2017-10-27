Happenings in East Grand School District: Pumpkin decorating; survival class

• Granby Elementary and Fraser Valley Elementary both had pumpkin decorating contests for their students this week. The pumpkins were elaborately decorated by the students reflecting their favorite book character.

• MPHS Women's Survival class learned to cut and solder copper pipe recently. This class is for high school women to learn skills and complete projects in areas that are typically under represented by women. Our students are very engaged in the class and will hopefully someday break down barriers.

• East Grand Administrators have been working over the past few months with the Colorado Safe Schools Resource Center on reviewing and re-writing safety plans for the district and each building.

• Parent teacher conferences are wrapping up this week. They have been very well attended. The high school conferences this week were also tied with a college fair as well as having local scholarship providers on hand to talk to parents.