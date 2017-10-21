Happenings in East Grand School District: Robotics competition; fly fishing club

• Missy Quinn has been working with students on robotics for the past couple of years. This year, along with Rebecca Chernin, they have created a competition team for middle school robotics. We wish them luck.

• Four teachers at the middle school are starting a Fly Fishing Club. Our first meeting will be Monday, Oct. 23. They are reaching out to the community for rods, reels, and fly tying materials. It looks like we will have approximately 30 middle school students in the club.

• Third through fifth graders at GES were invited to our first Family Nature Night hosted by SOLE (School and Outdoor Learning Environments). There were prizes, pizzas from Altitude Pizza (27 were consumed), archery, casting, trivia games and lots of fun. 88 kids and 56 adults (114 total) attended this amazing function.

• The Grand Crew has been busy learning about marketing from Kristen Spronz, the brand manager of YMCA of the Rockies. We also visited Rocky Mountain National Park to help take pictures for a social media marketing campaign featuring different areas on the West Side.

• Students also practiced writing and performing scripts for news spots in front of a green screen and on camera at the studio for TV18. They experienced reading from a teleprompter and background effects used to enhance media.

• There are a number of teachers from EGSD are taking the i3SEED class Increasing Student Ownership of Learning this semester. I3SEED classes are on-line and sponsored through the Northwest BOCES to help teachers personalize and improve their professional development.

• In conjunction with the local scholarship fair during MPHS Parent/Teacher conferences, college admissions representatives from Regis University, Cornell College and Arizona State University will offer information sessions on the following topics: Financial Aid 101, Finding Your Best College Fit and Demystifying the Sticker Shock of a Private College Education. Sessions will be held in the MPHS auditorium beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25. Parents and students from all grade levels are welcome to attend.

• Granby Elementary School teacher Brandy Heitzeranter started a homework club after school for third through fifth grade and in Wednesdays, I do multiplication club after school.

• Chef D- Wesley Daniel Cottrell at Devil's Thumb Ranch has been working closely to mentor many students at Middle Park High School in the culinary arts. Middle Park High School students took a field trip to Devil's Thumb Ranch last Spring 2017 and almost all of them had interest in working at Devil's Thumb Ranch currently or in the future. Devil's Thumb Ranch has been a wonderful resource for CTE Classes such as Hospitality and Tourism, Marketing, Introduction to Business, and Catering. It is important for community to partner with our students so we can ensure having great service in our area. We appreciate Devil's Thumb Ranch and our Middle Park Community, truly we couldn't do what we do without you all.