Hay event returns for first time since 2011 | SkyHiNews.com

Time to celebrate — hay.

The biennial Hay Day will return to Grand County on July 12, for the first time since 2011, at the Blue Valley Ranch south of Kremmling.

Hay Day is an educational event for ranchers and agriculture producers, featuring a series of lectures from experts in the field.

The event is a collaborative effort between Colorado State University Extension, Middle Park Conservation District, North Park Conservation District, Routt County Conservation District and the National Resources Conservation Service.

"It started in the late 80s, and it cycles between Jackson, Routt and Grand County every year," said Katlin Miller with the Middle Park Conservation District. "We get hay producers together and learn about different topics. It's not only for them to learn about different things, but also to get together, socialize and be able to talk about what each other is doing."

One of the speakers is Zach Schwalbe from the Colorado State University Climate Center. Schwalbe will speak about CoAgMet, the Colorado Agricultural Meteorological Network, a meteorological system for agriculture producers. The systems constantly collect weather data and give ranchers crucial information regarding evaporation rates and how much water to use on any given crop.

Miller says two CoAgMet stations are being installed in Grand County this summer, outside of Granby and Kremmling.

"I thought it would be really good to have someone come and talk about them, because they're going to be a brand new system to Grand County," said Miller. "Ranchers can look at it and use the data to help with decision making."

Other speakers will include Kelcey Swyers of Grassland Nutrition Consulting to speak on beef cattle and horse nutrition. Max Schmidt of Orchard Mesa Irrigation District will be speaking on Polyacrylamide, a sugary substance that helps to seal ditches. Joe Brummer from Colorado State University will speak on rotational meadow dry-up, irrigation management and fertilizing.

The event will also include an equipment showcase from US Tractor & Harvest in Craig.