Haze seen in area stems from Utah, Arizona wildfires | SkyHiNews.com

From Sky-Hi News Staff Reports

Heavy smoke from fires beyond Colorado’s borders are creating a haze this afternoon seen across the skies in Grand County.

The smoke, propelled by moderate winds, are coming from fire currently burning to the west and southwest in Utah and Arizona, according to William Mortenson, NWCFMU Fire Management Officer in Moffat County.

Mortenson indicated that the Brian Head Fire — in Utah, the largest U.S. fire currently burning — seems to be the biggest smoke producer.