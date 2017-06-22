Health dept. issues smoke advisory after Kremmling fire | SkyHiNews.com

Heavy smoke is expected to continue over the next few days at the site of last week's Confluence Energy fire in Kremmling, prompting Grand County Public Health this week to issue a smoke advisory for the town.

The fire, which claimed several pieces of heavy machinery, continues to smolder on site. At this point it is unknown what the plans are to mitigate the smoke that is resulting from the smoldering of a large wood chip pile located on the company's property, according to Christian Hornbaker, county emergency manager.

Local resident Christine Poyser Mahorney reported Thursday morning that people in Kremmling are reporting everything from itchy, irritated eyes to coughs, and having to keep windows closed in 85-degree heat.

"It would be nice for (the owner) to announce a plan for mitigating a pile of wood scrap that could potentially smoulder all summer," she commented on Sky-Hi News's Facebook page. "And for the town and county to weigh in with consequences if he doesn't take care of it."

It was reported that mitigation efforts could begin at the site, which is private property, as early as this weekend.