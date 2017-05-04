Health fair returns to boast easier pay, option for new free tests | SkyHiNews.com

When the 9Health Fair returns tomorrow to Granby, attendees will find easier ways to pay, new screenings and an opportunity for a free screening.

The fair, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Granby, will offer the ability to pay with credit card on the day of the event, which wasn't offered in the past. A new vitamin B12 test will also be offered at no cost for anyone who's already signed up for a blood screening.

"We're really excited to be offering the very popular 9Health Fair again this year," said Tim Schowalter of the Rotary Club of Granby. "We want to thank Grand County EMS for doing the lion's share of the work for the event."

This year's fair, which goes from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Granby Elementary School, will offer a new screening to test the testosterone levels of both males and females. A range of blood tests and medical screenings will also be offered at prices far below normal market rates, including vision tests, spinal screening, nutritional screening, height and body weight measurements, blood pressure checks, an "ask-a-pharmacist" site, body-fat skin fold analysis, body in balance tests, eye health screening, hearing screening, as well as stress management screening and more.

The 9Health Fair will also feature educational exhibits manned by representatives from Grand County Emergency Medical Services, the American Cancer Society, The Grand County Rural Health Network and many others.

For those with prescription medications that have been sitting around in the medicine cabinets and are out of date, a drop-off drug disposal will be made available during the fair.

Alternative health care providers will have a designated space to showcase their services during the fair, located in the "Wellness Zone." Massage therapists, Yoga practitioners, herbalists and other alternative care providers will be present to answer questions relating to their techniques and services.

Prices for major screenings at the fair include a comprehensive blood chemistry analysis for $35, blood count test for $20, prostate specific antigen screening for $30, vitamin D test for $45 and a colon cancer screening test for $25. The hemoglobin A1c test to measure blood sugar measurement is also being offered, for $30. Free screenings include height, weight and body mass analysis, among many others.

Unlike last year's 9Health Fair, fasting is not required prior to the drawing of blood, instead it has been made optional per recommendations made by the most current research findings. To best prepare for a blood draw, drink plenty of water and continue to take prescription medications. People with diabetes should not fast.

As was introduced last year, a 20 percent discount on blood work for anyone who volunteers at the health fair is also being offered, but in a new offering this year that discount can be taken the day of the volunteer blood draw, which is being conducted today.

First time attendees at the fair will also receive a 20 percent discount. To take advantage of this reduced-fee offer, first-timers should go to the 9Health Fair website, at http://9healthfair.org, to receive the discount.