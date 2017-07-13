Public hearing on tap for new, ‘necessary’ water tank in Grand Lake | SkyHiNews.com

Grand Lake is preparing to bring a new water storage tank proposal before citizens later this month, meant to accommodate the future needs of the town.

The town of Grand Lake will hold a public meeting July 24 to discuss a proposal to construct a new 300,000-gallon water storage tank at the town's water treatment plant. If the project is approved the tank will replace a 250,000-gallon water storage tank that the town currently uses to store potable water.

"We are looking to replace our 1950s vintage storage tank at the treatment plant," Dave Johnson, Grand Lake Water Superintendent, explained. "The old tank is an above ground steel tank. We have done a lot of rehab work on it over the years. We have done a good job taking care of it, but it is past its life span."

Johnson noted the concrete tank would have a much better lifespan than its steel predecessor. Because the proposal calls for a below-ground tank, water freezing issues in winter months would be reduced as well.

Grand Lake Town Manager Jim White explained how the process would work if the community decides to move forward with the project. According to White, no construction on the project would begin until spring 2018 with the remainder of 2017 dedicated to planning and completing regulatory requirements. If constructed, the new tank will be located roughly 100 yards west of the existing steel tank.

"We are working with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Water Quality Control Division has reviewed plans and specs to see if they meet criteria for potable water systems," White said. "We got an approval letter in July."

Grand Lake has hired Diamondback Engineering to handle engineering duties as the project moves forward. The town has made no formal decision to move forward with the project, though town officials consider the action necessary. The Board of Trustees will make a decision on the project after the proposal has been formally presented to the public.

Johnson said the 300,000-gallon tank, which is 50,000 gallons larger than the existing tank, is designed to accommodate Grand Lake's future growth.