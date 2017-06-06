Heavy vehicles can cause trail damage | SkyHiNews.com

The unpredictable Colorado weather this spring has left Sulphur Ranger District roads in wetter condition than typical and heavy vehicle use over muddy conditions can cause significant damage to unpaved roads. We apologize for any inconvenience, but ask that you please respect road closures as we do our best to get them inspected and opened as soon as possible.

Despite recent dryer weather and roads that may appear dry at the closed gate, many remain wet and unstable further down the road.

Please refer to the "Road Status & Conditions" page of the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National Grassland website for current road closures.

With the exception of the Williams Fork area, all Sulphur Ranger District campgrounds are open for the season.