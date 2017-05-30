Obituary: Helen Williams, 1926-2017 | SkyHiNews.com

Helen Williams was born Feb. 7, 1926 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Wilton and Maurice Bontly. She grew up in Oklahoma City and graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1948. She married Jim Williams in 1952 and they had two daughters, Barbara and Beverly. They spent 35 years in Oklahoma and moved to Grand County in 1987. The couple loved the outdoor activities available in Grand County. Helen was a founding member of the IE chapter of PEO, a founder of Grand County Concert Series, active in Grand County Quilters, Women with Altitude Red Hats, Church of the Eternal Hills and Grand County Historical Association.

Helen had a beautiful smile, twinkling eyes and an infectious laugh. People were drawn to her and she was a loyal friend to many. She is survived by Barbara Williams, Beverly and Dan Ferguson and her granddaughters Lindsay and Stefanie Ferguson, as well as Jackson, the pound pup.

Helen gained her angel wings on May 26, 2017, only two weeks after she was diagnosed with Lymphoma, in her mountain home. She was ready to be reunited with Jim and the many family and friends that went on before. Her sweet presence will be missed by all who knew her.

Her final days were made more comfortable by the nurses of Northwest Colorado Health.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Church of the Eternal Hills in Tabernash on Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 11 a.m. with a reception following in the fellowship hall.

The family requests donations to favorite charities in lieu of flowers.