Highway 125 closed between Granby and Walden | SkyHiDailyNews.com

The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed CO Highway 125 between Granby and Walden, in Jackson County, because of adverse weather conditions.

The announcement from CDOT’s Twitter account came shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon Jan. 10. Officials from CDOT did not provide an estimated time on when CO 125 will reopen. Mountain passes and high country roads have been closed throughout the state today, Tuesday, Jan. 10, as heavy snow and avalanche danger has compelled state authorities to exercise extreme caution.