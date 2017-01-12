Highway 125 set to open to alternating traffic Thursday evening | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Colorado Highway 125 should soon see traffic flowing again.

Tracy Trulove, Communications Manager for the Colorado Department of Transportation’s (CDOT) Northwest Region said state officials are hoping to get one lane of CO 125 open to alternating traffic by sometime early Thursday evening Jan. 12. Trulove said snow on Willow Creek Pass is extremely dense and heavy, necessitating the use of snow-blowers, instead of standard plow trucks.

Starting this evening flaggers will be on CO 125 at predetermined locations to control the flow of traffic. Trulove said the flaggers will likely be stationed at mile-marker 9 on the Grand County side of Willow Creek Pass, just a few miles away from the top of the pass, and at mile-marker 31 near Rand.