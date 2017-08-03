Highway 40 resurfacing nearly complete | SkyHiNews.com

A local Colorado Department of Transportation maintenance team is nearing completion on the resurfacing of Highway 40 between Tabernash and Granby, according to regional CDOT Communications Manager Tracy Trulove.

CDOT currently has trucks on the highway pulling asphalt off the road, and resurfacing the areas that the department identified as "needing some tender love and care."

The project is expected to be complete by the end of the day Friday at the latest.

Trulove said the maintenance must be completed during the summer and during the day due to financial constraints and the fact that equipment for the project is shared all over the state, giving local maintenance teams a somewhat limited timeframe to complete resurfacing projects.

The work has caused some traffic congestion on the highway, as the workers have consistently shut down at least one lane. Commuters must follow a pilot car, which escorts them through the work site, while drivers on the other side must wait for their turn.