Home lost in blaze south of Parshall | SkyHiNews.com

A structure fire Tuesday morning in the Copper Creek subdivision near Williams Fork Reservoir ended in the total loss of a residence, though no injuries were reported.

Local fire officials were called to County Road 372 during the early morning hours June 6 on reports of a fully involved structure fire. Upon arrival officials found a residence of the subdivision engulfed in flames with sparks and embers dropping into the dead wood surrounding the home.

The blaze occurred in the Hot Sulphur Springs-Parshall Fire Protection District, though multiple other county fire agencies were also called to respond.

Grand Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Brad White, who served as the initial incident commander for the fire, said Grand Fire was paged to the scene shortly after 2 a.m.

According to White, the two-story structure was severely damaged in the fire. The middle floor of the residence was entirely destroyed and portions of the building's roof fell into the structure's basement.

White confirmed the residence was unoccupied at the time of the fire and confirmed that no injuries were reported from the blaze. The residence was the only structure damaged by the fire.

Officials do not yet know the cause of the fire.

Detectives from the Grand County Sheriff's Office began their investigation into the fire's cause this morning, and White said it is too early to speculate if arson was a factor. The extensive damage to the home, he explained, complicates the investigative process.

According to firefighters still on the scene Tuesday afternoon, this is the second instance of a home burning down at the location on County Road 372, the first incident occurring in the mid-aughts.

The location of the fire was quite remote. Hot Sulphur-Parshall Fire Chief Tom Baumgarten estimated the house was at least a 20-minute drive from U.S. Highway 40 where it turns onto County Road 3 just east of Parshall.

"By the time we got here this structure was fully engulfed," said Baumgarten. "We started doing everything we could to get it out and stop it from spreading."

Most of the personnel called to the scene were able to leave shortly before 8 a.m., though crews from both Hot Sulphur-Parshall Fire and Grand Fire were still on the scene keeping the smoldering remains cool.

Baumgarten said most of the remaining fire personnel would leave the scene around noon Tuesday.

According to Baumgarten, the last fully engulfed structure fire in the Hot Sulphur-Parshall Fire District was approximately six years ago, when the Parshall General Store fire occurred.

Multiple local agencies responded to the fire including the Hot Sulphur Springs/Parshall Fire District, Grand Fire, Grand Lake Fire, Kremmling Fire, the Grand County Sheriff's Office and Grand County EMS.