It’s Homecoming Week: Celebrating school spirit

Monday marked the start of the 2017 Homecoming Week at Middle Park High School.

The school's student council members have worked hard everyday since the start of the year to provide for students an unforgettable homecoming.

So far, it has been exciting as there has been a huge increase in school spirit, it seems, since last year. This is evident by the abundant decorations throughout the school, courtesy of the senior girls, and the number of participants so far in dress-up days.

Each day students are encouraged to participate, and dress according to the theme. The best-dressed of the day is awarded a free dance ticket. "America Day" was a huge red, white, and blue success on Monday, followed by backwards hats, loose ties, and flannel shirts for Tuesday's "Fraternity and Sorority Day."

With more dress up days and activities to follow (and plenty of school spirit to go along with it), both the Panthers and the community alike are ready for another homecoming.

Kiera Barr and Nic Lawrence, seniors at Middle Park High School, have joined Sky-Hi News as interns for the semester.

