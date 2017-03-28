Hot Sulphur and Fraser receive over $200k in grant money | SkyHiNews.com

Residents of Hot Sulphur Springs and Fraser have some good news this week after the Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) Board recently voted to award a combined $218,876 in grant money to the two municipalities to apply towards park projects.

The community of Hot Sulphur Springs has been awarded a $153,876 local parks and outdoor recreation grant to help rejuvenate the various parks within the town. Fraser has been awarded a $65,000 planning grant to go towards the development of a master plan for a corridor of the Fraser River located within the Cozens Ranch Open Space.

Officials in Hot Sulphur plan to apply their grant money to projects in both the Town Park and Pioneer Park. In Pioneer Park, the funds will be used to install an information kiosk, improve campground amenities, replace the picnic tables and fire rings, and provide a source of potable water for campers. Hot Sulphur operates Pioneer Park in partnership with Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Along with being a municipal park, Pioneer Park is also a State Wildlife Area.

Hot Sulphur's most popular park, Town Park, will see updates to the park playground, athletic facilities and barbecue pits. Improvements to the landscaping will also be made with additional shade and improvements to the sprinkler system. The playground work will see upgrades to the playground's surfacing, to bring it into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. Natural play features such as logs and boulders will also be added.

The GOCO grant money for Hot Sulphur will also go towards repairs of the town's skating rink, the addition of sand to the town's volleyball courts, and resurfacing of the tennis and basketball courts.

Hot Sulphur has partnered with Grand County and the Hot Sulphur Days Committee to leverage their annual allotment of funds from the Conservation Trust Fund and will contribute more than $51,000 of local matching funds to the project. Hot Sulphur Springs hopes to have work on both parks completed by the end of 2018.

Fraser's $65,000 grant will be used to assist a study on the impacts of recreation on the 120-acre Cozens Ranch Open Space. The master plan development will look at habitat restoration for the Fraser River and examine possibilities for environmental education opportunities. The work is being coordinated with Fraser's ongoing downtown strategic planning effort.

Since the inception of the program in the early 1990s, GOCO has provided entities in Grand County with roughly $14.2 million. Grand County projects funded through GOCO grants include the Fraser River Pedestrian Bridge, the Kremmling Ice Rink and the Fraser Valley Sports Complex.