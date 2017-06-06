Hot Sulphur Days returns this weekend | SkyHiNews.com

The 53rd annual Hot Sulphur Days celebration returns to the streets of Hot Sulphur Springs this weekend.

The festivities kick off Friday at 6 p.m. at Town Hall where the Red Dirt Hill Band will be headlining an evening consisting of a children's carnival, pie baking contest, silent auction and dancing.

"It's our 53rd annual Hot Sulphur Days, and it's a town thing," said Christine Lee, organizer of Hot Sulphur Days. "We'd like everybody to come, but it's sort of a small town thing. Not fancy, not big."

Saturday is the busiest day of the festival and begins with a complimentary pancake breakfast at the fire station served by the Hot Sulphur Springs Parshall Fire District. Patrons can also take advantage of free admission at the Pioneer Village Museum before witnessing the annual reenactment of the Texas Charlie Shootout at noon, based on actual events in 1884 when criminal Texas Charlie was gunned down on the streets of Hot Sulphur Springs by citizens.

Following the shootout is the parade, which anyone is welcome to join. Prizes will be awarded for best costume, best motorized entry and more. Live music will be featured throughout the day with the Tight Like That band playing Town Park at 12:30 p.m. and Thin Ice taking the stage at 7 p.m.

Saturday will also have a horseshoe tournament, barbecue, pony rides, a salsa contest, rubber duck race and family activities. The day will end with a firework spectacular after dark.

"The fireworks are always amazing," said Lee. "The firefighters do a fantastic job. They're really great about doing the fireworks and the pancake breakfast and everything."

Sunday morning begins with a Hot Sulphur Springs history walk led by Tim Nicklas, the director of Pioneer Village Museum. The festival will conclude with a church service in the Town Park courtesy of the Hot Sulphur Springs Community Church beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The festival is expected to draw between 300 or 400 visitors throughout the weekend and is being run by volunteers, and more are still needed. If you want to pitch in or need more info you can contact event organizers at info@hotsulphurdays.com.

"It's basically just a fun event for the town," said Lee. "It's a chance for the townspeople to learn a little bit about their town, come together and enjoy themselves."