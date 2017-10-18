Hot Sulphur Springs Library closes for repairs after flooding

A pipe that burst early this week caused a portion of the Hot Sulphur Springs Library to flood, according to Grand County Library District Director Stephanie Ralph, causing the library to close for repairs.

News of the flooding was first reported Monday after a drop in temperatures caused a pipe at the library to freeze.

The water was quickly switched off by Bill Crouch, with the county’s maintenance department, and the damage was minimized, according to Ralph.

The area most affected was in the ceiling and carpet squares around the circulation desk, amounting to approximately a quarter of the library.

The collection of books, DVDs and other library materials were mostly unharmed and were quickly packed up and stored away.

The library is closed while repairs are in process.

“We apologize for the loss of service to Hot Sulphur library users,” Ralph said in a written statement Wednesday morning. “The Grand County Library District is working to open the doors as soon as possible.”

Books, DVDs, audiobooks and other checked-out materials may be returned as usual to the drop box outside the library building. Pre-school story hour will now be held on Wednesdays at 11:15 a.m. at the Hot Sulphur Springs Town Hall. Items that have been placed on hold will be available for pick up at the Granby Library.