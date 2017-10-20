Hot Sulphur Springs man injured after falling wire knocks him into window

A bystander suffered minor injuries Thursday night outside the Hot Sulphur Springs Town Hall after a logging truck ripped down a tensioned telephone cable, which broke and knocked the man into a glass window.

The driver of the truck was hauling a lumber shipment from Steamboat Springs to his home in Hot Sulphur Springs, according to Lt. Dan Mayer of the Grand County Sheriff's Office. The truck turned from Highway 40 onto Aspen Street at around 7:15 p.m. and the top of its cargo caught hold of a guy-wire, ripping it away from the poles and into a bystander.

The bystander was thrown back against one of the windows of the town hall building, breaking the window and causing lacerations to his elbow and hand. He refused ambulance service, but may have privately gone to seek medical treatment, according to Mayer.

There were no other injuries, though three cars were also damaged during the accident.

The truck driver told state troopers that he had driven that road many times with similar cargo and that he was under the required height limit. The Colorado State Patrol will handle the investigation into the incident, but no violations are apparent, Mayer said.

"It's a freak deal," Mayer commented. "It's not something we deal with often, if ever. If this guy's always made this turn before, I don't know that there's any traffic violation."