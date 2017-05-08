Hundreds learn about health at annual 9Health fair | SkyHiNews.com

The name of the game was health on Saturday as long lines stretched down the hallways of Granby Elementary School with hundreds coming out to attend the annual 9Health Fair.

The health fair offered discounted blood chemistry tests, testosterone screenings and colon cancer screening kits. Perhaps the biggest draw to the event, however, was the myriad of free informational sessions and screenings offered by volunteer medical professionals from around the area.

"It's good to see the community come together for something important like this," commented Paul Harrington, who works in the design and landscaping industry.

Over 100 volunteers helped to set up and work the fair in cooperation with the Grand County Emergency Medical Services and Granby Rotary Club. Also volunteering was the Middle Park High School Emergency Medical Technician class, who were taking blood pressures and vitals.

Patrons of the event weaved in and out of informational booths set up in the hallways and into classrooms where they were welcomed to chat with nutritionists and pharmacists, learn about proper stress management, take vision and hearing tests and many other complimentary medical exams.

But the fair was just as important for the volunteers involved.

"All of us are stakeholders who are working together to give young men and women an opportunity to have job-ready skills when they graduate from high school," said Ray Jennings, chief of Grand County Emergency Medical Services. "For a lot of these young men and women, they're going on to become nurses, doctors or maybe even public safety EMS's. (The fair) gives them that much more of an opportunity to put it into their college resumes to show that they've done something."

Over 450 people attended the fair this year, with volunteers and patrons alike understanding the importance of regular medical screenings for a better picture of one's health and nutrition.

Jordyn Crane, a dietetic intern at Middle Park Medical Center, explained the importance of keeping the health fair in the community, and letting people know there are supportive services to help them with any health conditions.

"We really go through an applied evidence-based practice, helping people live healthy lives in any ways that they can," Crane said. "It's more than just talking about fruits and veggies."